Barcelona view €60m rated player as priority over Manchester United and Liverpool linked star - Reports

Barcelona reportedly view Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as more of a priority signing than Ruben Neves, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. The Blaugrana are searching for a midfield signing to replace Sergio Busquets. The veteran Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season, but he will eventually need replacing even if he extends his stay at the Nou Camp.

BarcaUniveral reports that Neves, 25, is on the radar of top European sides, including Barca, Manchester United, and Liverpool. He has been in fine form for Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring five goals in 26 games across competitions. The Portuguese playmaker has a year left on his contract, so he may be available for a cut-price deal. Transfermarkt values him at €40 million.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Blaugrana are more intent on signing Zubimendi, 24. He told Caught Offside:

“He’s (Neves) been discussed with Barcelona but they have different priorities for the summer including Martin Zubimendi, so let’s see how they will decide to proceed."

Zubimendi has become a key player for Real Sociedad, featuring 25 times, scoring one goal, and providing three assists. He compares Busquets in that he likes to create space between center-backs to receive the ball. The Spaniard helps evade the opposition's press.

Barcelona manager Xavi has long admired Zubimendi, with the Spanish coach lauding the Sociedad midfielder:

“He is more physical and faster than Busi, who is better technically."

However, there is a stumbling block in a potential deal that takes Zubimendi from Reale Arena to the Nou Camp. He currently has a €60 million release clause in his contract which expires in 2027. Barca are currently in financial constraints, which makes that fee unreasonable for them.

Barcelona boss Xavi sends Manchester United a warning ahead of UEFA Europa League Playoff clash

Barcelona host Manchester United at the Nou Camp in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Playoff on Thursday (February 16). The two European heavyweights are set to do battle in Europe's secondary club competition for the first time.

Xavi has admitted that the Red Devils will pose one of the toughest tests for his team so far this season. However, he pointed out that the Blaugrana are not underestimating Erik ten Hag's side. He told BarcaTV+:

“We analyzed Manchester United, and I can tell you: They are a great team. It will be very complicated. Now we move our focus to the match on Thursday. You never know with European competitions, it will be very tough, for sure.”

Both clubs have been in impressive form this season, with Barca top of La Liga, holding a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. However, Xavi's side did falter in the UEFA Champions League, exiting in the group stages to Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been on a resurgence, climbing into the top four and making a possible case for a Premier League title challenge. The third-placed Red Devils trail league leaders Arsenal by five points, having played two more games.

