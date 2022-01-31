Barcelona want former Real Madrid star as part of exchange deal to offload Ousmane Dembele - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly requested that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) add former Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria to a prospective deal for Ousmane Dembele.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana have placed a €20 million price tag on Dembele, whose contract expires in the summer. PSG don't want to pay that amount for the Frenchman and have explored the option of sending their players to the Nou Camp instead.

The Parisians were initially looking to send Mauro Icardi to Barcelona. However, Xavi Hernandez's side are not keen on signing the Argentine. They would instead prefer to receive Di Maria, whose contract with PSG also expires in the summer. The Ligue 1 giants, however, have the option of extending his deal for another year.

• As always: Unlikely/Complicated. | Latest on Dembélé:• Agreement between him & PSG.• Talks 100% on with FC Barcelona; will to complete it today.• ‘player-swaps’ are being studied; Icardi, Di Maria & Bernat (so far).• FCB wants money; unconvinced by offered players.• As always: Unlikely/Complicated. 🚨| Latest on Dembélé:• Agreement between him & PSG.• Talks 100% on with FC Barcelona; will to complete it today.• ‘player-swaps’ are being studied; Icardi, Di Maria & Bernat (so far).• FCB wants money; unconvinced by offered players.• As always: Unlikely/Complicated.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are rumored to have already agreed personal terms with Dembele. Should the 24-year-old move to the Parc des Princes, he is likely to diminish Di Maria's playing time. This could make PSG and the 33-year-old consider a move to Barcelona.

Blaugrana have also asked PSG about the availability of left-back Juan Bernat in exchange for Dembele. Bernat has fallen below Nuno Mendes in the pecking order at PSG and could be enticed to move out of the club. However, he may not be able to displace Jordi Alba as the starting left-back.

Barcelona's move for Angel Di Maria could be dashed by his Real Madrid history

While PSG may very well be open to selling Di Maria to the Catalans, his history with Real Madrid could prove to be a stumbling block. The winger joined Los Blancos from SL Benfica in 2010 and spent four years at the club.

Di Maria made a lasting impression in his very first season at the Santiago Bernabeu. He scored nine goals and set up an impressive 26 in 53 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid during his debut campaign.

The Argentine was particularly impressive during the 2013-14 season when Los Blancos finally ended their UEFA Champions League drought. Di Maria scored three goals and provided six assists in 11 matches in the competition. He was even named the UEFA Man of the Match for the final against Atletico Madrid.

Overall, Di Maria made 190 appearances for Real Madrid, recording 36 goals and 85 assists. He also won two Copa del Rey trophies, a La Liga title, a UEFA Super Cup and a Spanish Super Cup with the club.

Edited by Aditya Singh