Barcelona want to offload 3 key players to re-sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi: Reports

Barcelona could reportedly offload three players to help finance a move for PSG star Lionel Messi this summer.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, the Catalans are willing to get Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen off the books to raise funds to accommodate their Argentine hero.

Messi left Barcelona in August 2021 for PSG, but a return to Camp Nou has been touted ever since. Now with his contract with the Parisians set to expire in June, his future has come under the scanner once more.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed Messi's return to the club when a fan asked him about the same in a recent clip that went viral on social media. However, given their financial constraints right now, signing him back won't be that straightforward, as the Catalans will have to lighten up their wage bill first by selling off some players.

Kessie is reportedly on the transfer list as the Ivorian hasn't been able to nail down a starting berth despite his flashes of brilliance. He remains a valued player in the market, though, with Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur rumored to be monitoring his situation.

Another player who could be axed is Raphinha, who has scored only nine goals for the club in 42 games this season. But given that he's still only 26, the Brazilian could fetch them a lucrative amount with a transfer as his value currently stands at €50-€60 million.

Christensen could also be sold off to make way for the Argentine. The Dane has been a key figure in defense for Barcelona this season, so much so that he's become a target for several Premier League sides. Having snapped him up on a free transfer last summer, selling the former Chelsea man will bring huge profits for the La Liga giants, with Christensen valued at around €50 million.

Lionel Messi back in Barcelona to see old friends

News of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona this week to spend time with old friends has been doing the rounds on social media, and he's also rumored to be discussing his future with the club too.

With PSG not in action until Sunday, the Argentine has taken some time off to return to his old home with his family, whilst also bringing his agents along, fueling rumors of a Barcelona return.

Messi is out of contract with PSG this summer, and although he stated that he'd make a decision on his future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 35-year-old has been tight-lipped so far.

However, with no contract extension with PSG yet, a dream reunion with his beloved club might just be on the cards.

