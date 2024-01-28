Barcelona want Premier League manager who Jamie Carragher dubbed as Jurgen Klopp's ideal successor at Liverpool: Reports

Barcelona have set their sights on Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi as Xavi Hernandez's potential successor, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

This came after the Barca manager announced that he would leave the Spanish giants at the end of the 2023-24 football campaign.

Xavi's imminent departure has forced the club into searching for a replacement, and a couple of names have already been mentioned in various reports.

One of the names being linked with the hot seat at Barcelona happens to be 44-year-old highly-rated Italian tactician De Zerbi.

Romano claimed in an interview with TBRFootball that the Brighton manager has emerged as an early option to replace Xavi.

De Zerbi is regarded as one of Europe's brightest tacticians, judging by his impressive 18-month spell with Premier League side Brighton.

The Seagulls' boss is also being touted to replace Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who also made known his decision to leave the Reds this summer.

Speaking about reports of De Zerbi being linked to both Barcelona and Liverpool, Fabrizio said:

"De Zerbi is likely to be an option in common for both clubs, but Barcelona are still taking their time before deciding their shortlist. It’s very easy to mention names like De Zerbi or Xabi Alonso for these clubs."

He continued:

“But although they are strong candidates around Europe, I can guarantee that with Barcelona it will take time, because it has to be decided by Joan Laporta but also other people in the Barca board, including Deco.”

It will be interesting to see if de Zerbi eventually gets the nod to replace Xavi come end of the season. His Brighton side are currently seventh on the Premier League table with 32 points after 21 games thus far.

Interestingly, Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher had put forth De Zerbi's name as a strong contender to replace Klopp at Anfield.

Xavi Hernandez announces decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports

Xavi has confirmed that he will be stepping down from his role as Barcelona manager at the end of the ongoing campaign.

He made the announcement after Barcelona's 5-3 defeat against Villarreal, the clubs second heavy defeat in the space of three days.

Xavi faced immense pressure heading into the game against Villarreal, as his team were previously knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Bilbao.

Speaking on his decision to leave Blaugrana's he said (via Euro Sport),

“I want to announce that on June 30 I will not continue as coach of Barcelona. I decided a few days ago, but I think it's time. The club needs a change of dynamic."

Xavi was appointed as Barca head coach in November 2021, replacing Dutch tactician Ronald Koeman. He has since won a La Liga and a Supercopa de Espana with the Blaugrana.