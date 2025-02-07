Barcelona want to sign 29-year-old Champions League winner on free transfer as replacement for Frenkie de Jong, player keen on switch: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich amid uncertainties over Frenkie de Jong's future at the Catalan club. The 29-year-old German star's current contract with the Bundesliga side is set to expire this summer, allowing the Blaugrana a chance to acquire his signature on a free transfer.

Frenkie de Jong, who arrived at Camp Nou from Ajax in 2019, has his current contract at Barcelona valid until the summer of 2026. As there has not been any concrete development about the Dutchman's contract renewal, the Blaugrana have reportedly identified alternatives to prevent letting go of the 27-year-old for free next year.

Barcelona sporting director, Deco has already made contact with Joshua Kimmich over a potential signing, according to a report by El Nacional.cat. The RB Leipzig graduate can be a great addition to the Catalan squad and signing him as a free agent will help with the club's financial restraints. He has registered one goal and nine assists in 31 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

Frenkie de Jong's potential departure from Barcelona will also free up space in the squad and help them financially for future signings. He has missed nine games for the Blaugrana in the first half of the ongoing due to an ankle injury, making 22 appearances across competitions. He has registered two goals and one assist in this campaign.

While several reports suggest that Bayern Munich will try to retain Joshua Kimmich and are planning to offer him a contract extension, it remains to be seen if the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League winner will be making a move to Barcelona next season.

Hansi Flick on Barcelona qualifying for Copa del Rey semi-final after 5-0 win against Valencia

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on his squad advancing to the Copa del Rey semifinals with a 5-0 win against Valencia on February 6, at Mestalla.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the Blaugrana just three minutes into the clash from an assist by Alejandro Balde with a through ball. The 24-year-old Spaniard struck again, doubling the score for the Catalan squad in the 17th minute.

Fermín López found the back of the net with a left-footed shot from an assist by Pedri with a through ball in the 23rd minute. Torres scored his hattrick goal after being set up by Raphinha in the 30th minute.

Lamine Yamal netted the fifth and last goal of the match with a left-footed shot from another assist by Raphinha in the 59th minute.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Hansi Flick expressed being happy with his squad's performance and mentioned that he would like them to improve further for the upcoming matches.

He said (via Barcelona's official website):

"The team went out just as focused as they did at the Estadi Olímpic ... I am happy with the way we played and how the team is concentrating on scoring goals. I like this team's mentality ... But there are some tough weeks ahead and it is very important to get everybody into form. The team needs to learn to manage their energy more, there are two games almost every week".

Hansi Flick's men maintained a ball possession of 77 percent against Valencia while having nine shots on target.

While they have qualified for the Copa del Rey semi-finals, the Blaugrana will learn their opponents following the draw, which also includes Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, and Real Sociedad, on February 12.

