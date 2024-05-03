Barcelona weighing up summer move for veteran Arsenal star: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly placed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on their summer wishlist and a move is a real possibility.

Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez reports that Partey is a top target for Barca as he has a year left on his contract with the Gunners. The Ghanaian defensive midfielder has struggled with injury issues this season.

Partey, 30, has appeared 13 times across competitions amid a recurring hamstring injury. He's regarded as one of the Premier League's holding midfielders when available. The 45-cap Ghana international could be available at a cut-price deal this summer given the amount of time left on his contract.

Barcelona could swoop for Partey at a low fee and he has La Liga experience. He joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid four years ago for €50 million.

The Catalans are still yet to replace Sergio Busquets who ended his iconic spell with the Blaugrana last summer. They turned to Oriol Romeu but the Spaniard has failed to impress and looks to be departing.

It's claimed that Barcelona's management are in awe of Partey and are well aware of his contract situation. They have also shown interest in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi but he'll cost €60 million and is also on Arsenal's radar.

Arsenal reportedly receive major boost in pursuit of Barcelona's Pedri

Pedri is seemingly available this summer.

Arsenal are set to bolster their squad this summer and Barcelona's Pedri has emerged as a target. The young Spanish playmaker has impressed at Camp Nou for several years but his future is uncertain.

Marca (via TEAMTalk) reports that Barca have decided to cash in on Pedri, 21. They have performed a U-turn after previously ruling out a sale for the 2021 Golden Boy winner.

Pedri has dealt with injury issues this season, managing two goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions. He has two years left on his contract with the Blaugrana having arrived from Las Palmas in 2019 for €22 million.

Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 18-cap Spain international but the Merseysiders are leading the race. He's yet to play his football outside of La Liga but his playmaking abilities could suit Premier League football.

The Gunners could try and use Partey as a makeweight in a deal that brings Pedri to the Emirates. His style of play is befitting that of a Mikel Arteta midfielder and Emile Smith Rowe's future with the north Londoners is in doubt.