Barcelona willing to lower price-tag to €30 million as they aim to offload black sheep of dressing room: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eager to offload winger Ferran Torres, who has become a problematic player for manager Xavi Hernandez. As per Spanish outlet El Nacional, the 23-year-old forward is allegedly being considered the black sheep of the squad at Spotify Camp Nou.

Despite receiving playing time, Torres has failed to impress and does not appear to be part of the club's future plans. The former Manchester City and Valencia player has only managed to score five goals and provide just one assist in 34 appearances for the Catalan club this season.

As a result, Barcelona have put the player up for sale, hoping to recoup some of the €55 million they spent to sign him from Manchester City in January 2022. Playing for City, Torres amassed 16 goals and four assists in just 43 games.

Barca signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich last summer and the 34-year-old Poland international is the leading goalscorer for the Catalan club this season. He has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in his debut season with Barcelona so far.

Barca have not been approached by any club interested in buying the services of Ferran Torres. Media reports have suggested that Torres may remain at Barcelona for another season unless there is a surprise bid for the player.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Luis Enrique, who has a strong relationship with Torres from their time with the Spanish national team, has promised to bring the player to his next club.

The El Nacional report also claims that Enrique might take over the managerial job at Atletico Madrid from Diego Simeone. He would request the club's hierarchy to sign Torres on priority.

Negotiations between Barcelona and Atletico could begin after Enrique's appointment is confirmed. It is unclear how much the Blaugrana will ask for Torres, but reports suggest they will settle for a minimum offer of €30 million.

''Barca's doors are open'' - Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants Lionel Messi to return to his former club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed his desire to bring Lionel Messi to his former club. Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires at the end of the season, and negotiations for renewal are yet to produce any concrete results.

However, Barca fans have longed for their biggest superstar to return, and Laporta hopes to improve the strained relationship between the club and Messi.

Speaking about the possibility of Messi returning, Laporta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Messi knows that Barça's doors are open, we will see — I have to find a way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barca.”

In 32 appearances for Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) this season, Lionel Messi has scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists.

