Barcelona willing to offer club superstar to Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer Antoine Griezmann to Juventus to raise funds for a summer overhaul.

Juventus may part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to multiple reports. Barcelona want to take advantage of the situation, offering Griezmann to Juventus as Ronaldo's replacement.

As per a report in Calciomercato, the Blaugrana are closely monitoring Ronaldo's situation at Juventus. They are willing to offer Griezmann to the Italian giants, who can sign the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for Ronaldo.

Barcelona are desperate to challenge for the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles again next season and are thus planning a summer overhaul.

Griezmann, one of the biggest earners at the club, hasn't quite set the stage on fire since joining Barcelona from their league rivals Atletico Madrid. So offloading Griezmann is high on their priorities.

In 99 appearances for the Catalan club, Griezmann has scored 35 goals and assisted 16.

Juventus, however, might be reluctant to match Griezmann's €18 million-a-year wages, making Barcelona's position trickier.

Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain could make Barcelona's path easier and sign Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain might make Barcelona's path easier as both sides have recently been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that the Portuguese superstar has been offered to Manchester United and PSG.

“Ronaldo is of interest to Manchester United. He has been offered to them. Juventus want to move Ronaldo out this summer. Max Allegri is in favour of doing this. It’s an open secret in football.

“Ronaldo has been offered to Real Madrid – who said no, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo’s camp think the more likely outcome present is PSG. However, there is a strong interest from Manchester United,” Castles said on the transfer window podcast.

