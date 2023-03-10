Barcelona willing to part ways with 2 first team stars in a bid to try and bring Lionel Messi back to the club - Reports

Barcelona still harbor hopes of luring back their former talisman, Lionel Messi, and sources close to the club suggest that his chances of returning have never been higher. However, the Catalan giants will have to let go of two first-team players to re-sign their legend, according to El Nacional.

Recent disappointing performances by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League have seen heavy criticism aimed at Messi. This has reportedly made it unlikely that he will renew his contract, which expires in June. Barca chiefs Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany are poised to take advantage of this opportunity to bring the Argentine icon back home after his two-year stint away.

A formal proposal, which outlines a two-year deal, has already been sent to Lionel Messi. However, before this can happen, the Catalan giants must reduce their wage bill and create space for Messi in their squad. The first casualty of this move is expected to be Raphinha, who has failed to impress since his arrival at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian's poor performance has raised doubts amongst the team's hierarchy, especially given his reportedly poor relationship with Xavi Hernandez. This was highlighted during a recent UEFA Europa League clash against Manchester United, where he left a bad impression on the coach.

Consequently, he is a strong contender for a move away from the club, with Barcelona hoping to recoup their investment in him, to the tune of around €60 million.

Another player set to potentially leave Camp Nou is Anssumane Fati.

With the youngster's potential departure, the club could look to raise significant funds and free up the coveted number '10' jersey for Lionel Messi. Despite wearing the number '30' during his stint with PSG, Messi's legendary association with the '10' jersey at Barca cannot be ignored.

Furthermore, reports of bad blood between Messi and Fati did not abate during their time together. According to El Nacional, the Argentine was jealous of the youngster's growing popularity amongst Barcelona fans. This was one of the primary reasons for the breakdown in their relationship, in addition to Fati changing his representation to Jorge Mendes.

PSG set to struggle with Lionel Messi renewal amidst Barcelona interest

Football journalist Esteban Edul has dropped a bombshell, reporting that Lionel Messi's contract renewal with PSG is hitting a rough patch (via BarcaUniversal). While he's been performing well for PSG, their back-to-back Round-of-16 eliminations in the UEFA Champions League have dealt a severe blow to his hopes of clinching the coveted trophy.

Following the latest upset against Bayern Munich, Messi's future is now in question as his current deal with Les Parisiens expires at the end of the season. Despite conflicting reports, there appears to be a growing consensus that Messi's time at PSG may be coming to an end, as Barcelona remain hopeful.

