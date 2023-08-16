Barcelona worked fast to stop Premier League giants' elaborate plan to sign Lamine Yamal - Reports

Barcelona reportedly worked quickly to thwart Manchester City's elaborate plan to sign up-and-coming sensation Lamine Yamal.

Yamal made headlines in April when he came on in the dying embers of Barca's 4-0 La Liga win against Real Betis at the Camp Nou. Making his senior debut at the age of 15 years, nine months and 16 days, he became the youngest player to feature for the club in 103 years.

According to Cristina Cubero of Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City wanted to sign Yamal using Girona's help. City Football Group Limited hold a stake in the Spanish club and so do Girona Football Group, which is led by Pep Guardiola's brother, Pere.

A recent change in rules doesn't permit Premier League and EFL clubs to sign overseas players before they turn 18. The Cityzens would have, hence, used Girona's help to secure the player's future before onboarding him in the near future.

However, Barcelona's management apparently worked fast behind the scenes to ensure that Yamal stays at the club. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has assured the Blaugrana that extending the player's future at the Camp Nou wouldn't be a problem.

The teenager's academy contract expires in 2024. Moreover, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez could also play a role in making him feel important at the club. According to Diario AS (h/t @BarcaUniversal), he prefers playing the 16-year-old over Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres

Yamal, who can play anywhere across the frontline, came on in the 76th minute for Oriol Romeu in his team's goalless La Liga draw against Getafe on August 13. Fati was also subbed in, but Torres remained on the bench.

Manchester City and Barcelona discussing Joao Cancelo loan deal - Reports

Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly in discussions to decide Joao Cancelo's future.

According to ESPN, Cancelo has interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, but his preference is to join Barcelona. The two teams are in talks for a one-year loan deal, with Manchester City demanding a €60 million obligation-to-buy clause in the player's contract.

Barcelona are yet to agree the terms. Cancelo, 29, was a part of the Cityzens' pre-season tour this summer but was left out of the matchday squad in his team's 3-0 opening-day Premier League win on August 11.

The Portugal international spent half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich, and it seems his long-term future lies away from the Etihad. Pep Guardiola has Rico Lewis, 18, as a right-back option alongside Kyle Walker.