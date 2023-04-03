Barcelona working with ‘important sponsors’ to finance the return of PSG attacker Lionel Messi: Reports

Rumors are rife that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi could be set for a return to Barcelona after Spanish journalist Gerard Romero reported that the Blaugrana are working with important sponsors to ensure the move happens this summer.

The Argentinean ace's two-year contract at PSG expires at the end of the season and he reportedly has his eyes set away from the French capital. The news comes after he allegedly refused to lower his current salary of over $788,000 a week during contract renewal talks between the two parties.

In addition to his wages, Messi has been subjected to booing and whistles by PSG fans in recent weeks due to their poor domestic form and premature UEFA Champions League exit in the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

Despite currently leading Ligue 1 with 66 points, they have lost their last two home games and the title race has opened up again with Lens and Marseille just six points behind.

According to Gerard Romero (via Carpetas Blaugranas), Barcelona are working with key sponsors to bring Messi back to Spain without breaching any Financial Fair Play regulations. He tweeted:

"FC Barcelona are working with important sponsors to finance the return of Lionel Messi."

Romero also added that there is increased optimism between both parties about the move going through. While the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would have to accept a lower salary, he would be eligible to claim a percentage of commercial profits that his return generates.

Barcelona would be buoyed by the PSG ace's return. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner spent 17 seasons at the Nou Camp, scoring 672 goals in just 778 appearances. He also won every possible trophy, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Gerard Pique warns Barcelona that signing PSG megastar Lionel Messi may be 'counterproductive'

Former Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique gave his opinion on the Blaugrana reportedly pushing for a move to sign Lionel Messi back to Catalonia.

With rumors circulating that the La Liga giants were plotting their move for the PSG megastar, Barcelona's vice-president Rafa Yuste publicly addressed the situation, admitting the club were in talks with his representatives on March 31.

Pique addressed the situation as he spoke to Mundo Deportivo:

“I know Rafa Yuste and how he is. He’s a very good person and he will always tell you what you want to hear. He’s a great person, and he is going to choose the right words to say what you like to hear. Obviously for all the ‘cules’ it would be incredible if Leo came back, but there comes a point where forcing situations too much, can be counterproductive.”

Pique played alongside the Argentinean superstar for over a decade, winning every trophy at club level for the Blaugrana. However, due to the club's financial issues, he admitted that it might not be the smartest idea to push for such a big move right now.

