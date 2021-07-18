Barcelona youngster rejects multiple clubs to fight for his place under Ronald Koeman - Reports

Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig has rejected multiple offers from various clubs to fight for his place in the first team under manager Ronald Koeman, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Blaugranes).

Koeman asked Puig last season to leave the Nou Camp on a loan move to get some first-team action under his belt. However, the 21-year-old decided to stay on at Barcelona but only got three first-team starts in all competitions.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona had received offers for Riqui Puig from La Liga sides Granada and Celta Vigo along with Ajax and some unmentioned Bundesliga and Premier League sides. However, Puig rejected all offers to remain at the Nou Camp for next season.

Despite his appreciative stance on remaining at Barcelona, Puig might not get regular first-team football in the coming season. The Catalan giants are keen on a swap-deal with Atlético Madrid to bring in Saul Niguez.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a huge admirer of Riqui Puig. Earlier this summer, Laporta said Puig possesses immense quality for him to succeed at the Nou Camp. Laporta said:

“For me, he is a player of extraordinary quality, strategic for the club because of his way of playing and his understanding of the game and the philosophy of the club. Let him be part of the group to earn his place.”

During Barcelona's unveiling of the new kit, Riqui Puig along with youngster Ansu Fati were seen at the front. It may indicate that the pair have a long-term future at the club.

Riqui Puig is determined to succeed at Barcelona

In a recent interview, Riqui Puig expressed his desire to succeed at Barcelona despite not getting enough first-team opportunities. Puig wants to play more minutes at Barcelona and get recognized by the world.

Puig said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"At the moment, I am great at Barcelona and I have no plans to leave. I’m a very ambitious player and I’m not satisfied with the minutes I get. I’d like to play many matches, score goals and win titles to be a recognized player, so that the world will know about me!”

