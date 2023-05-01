Premier League giants emerge as surprise contenders as Bayern plan to sell Sadio Mane: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly shown an interest in signing Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. The German giants are surprisingly planning to sell the winger just a year after signing him from Liverpool for €32 million.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the Blues have emerged as surprise contenders for the signing of Mane. Moreover, the west London side might not have to try hard as Bayern are looking for a potential buyer.

Mane's first season in Germany hasn't gone to plan and he has failed to recapture the form that he showed for Liverpool. In 35 matches this season, the Senegal international has scored 12 goals and provided five assists, a far cry from the numbers he racked up for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He was also involved in a heated altercation with teammate Leroy Sane, even reportedly punching him after Bayern's Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have struggled for goals this season and are in search of prolific scorers to sign this summer. Mane has thus emerged as one of the many options they are looking to sign.

He still has over two years remaining on his current contract with the Bavarian giants and might thus not come very cheap.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel urges Sadio Mane to 'keep his head' amid recent struggles

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has urged Sadio Mane to keep his head down and continue to work hard. The Senegal international has struggled in his first season in Germany but Tuchel believes he will return to his best.

Speaking to the media after Bayern's recent 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin, he said (via @iMiaSanMia):

“Sadio started as a left forward, which I think is his best position from his time at Liverpool. Our game today was more focused on the right because the linkup between Nous (Mazraoui), King (Coman), and Serge (Gnabry) was better than left between João (Cancelo), Jamal (Musiala), and Sadio. João was often isolated.”

He added:

“The situation is as it is. (Mané) has to keep his head up and keep working. The guy scored countless goals in the toughest league in the world.”

Mane scored 120 goals for Liverpool in 269 matches across competitions while also providing 48 assists. It will be interesting to see whether he can recapture that form in the coming weeks.

