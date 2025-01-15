Bayern Munich ace Mathys Tel 'not convinced' over Chelsea move due to one major concern: Reports

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel is worried that he may not secure regular game time if he makes the move to Chelsea, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The French forward has garnered interest from the Blues, who are looking to add more bite to their attack in January.

Tel rose through the ranks at Rennes and moved to the Allianz Arena in 2022. He has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI so far and has been starved of chances under Vincent Kompany.

This season, the 19-year-old has managed just 12 appearances across competitions, only three of which have been starts. He has clocked just 351 first-team minutes under the Belgian manager and remains linked with an exit.

Despite his struggles with the Bavarians, Tel's stock remains high. Multiple clubs from the Premier League are apparently keen on the teenager, including Chelsea.

The Blues are looking for a versatile forward amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Christopher Nkunku. Despite the presence of Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu in the squad, the London giants want another striker as they prepare to get back to their best under Enzo Maresca.

Mathys Tel has popped up on their radar and Chelsea are planning to go for the kill this month. The Frenchman is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2029 but could be on the move this month. However, the player is worried that he will struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge.

Could a Chelsea player be headed to Bayern Munich this month?

Bayern Munich are looking to take Christopher Nkunku to the Allianz Arena this month, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The French forward has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season, registering 13 goals and four assists from 28 games across competitions.

However, he has started just three games in the Premier League for the Blues, suggesting that he is not part of Enzo Maresca's plans. The player's contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2029, but the London giants could be open to his departure this month.

The Bavarians have apparently made the 27-year-old their priority target for January. A move is independent of the future of Mathys Tel, although including the player in their proposal has been discussed.

The German giants are apparently in talks with Chelsea to script a permanent move in the winter transfer window. Bayern Munich have already agreed personal terms with Nkunku.

