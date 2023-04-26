Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel eyeing up reunion with Chelsea star whose contract runs out in 2024 - Reports

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic. The German coach is aware that the Croatian is yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and will be entering the final 12 months of his contract after this season.

As per journalist Christian Falk, Tuchel is interested in signing Kovacic. Chelsea are reportedly open to selling the midfielder and have stalled contract talks with him.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and several other clubs have also shown interest in signing the midfielder. Pep Guardiola's side are currently leading the race for his signature and have already held talks with the Croatian's agent.

The Blues are yet to make a final decision on Kovacic's contract as they wait for the managerial hunt to end. Mauricio Pochettino is currently leading the race and will play a vital role in deciding the midfielder's future.

Mateo Kovacic keen on Chelsea stay amid Bayern Munich interest

Mateo Kovacic spoke to Chelsea's official website earlier this month and claimed that he was keen to stay at the club. He loves his time in London and has no plans to leave.

He said:

"I am five years here already, time flies, and I have been at Chelsea the longest of all the clubs. I feel really, really at home. There is nothing to not love in London. My family enjoys it, which makes it easier for me. The food is okay, maybe not like Italy or Spain! But London is amazing. My son goes to nursery here in London, he enjoys it, the people are so nice. I can only say good things about London and England. We feel really great here."

Kovacic added:

"I had the luck to be in great countries, great cities, new cultures, meeting amazing people. I am blessed I could experience so many nice countries. I learned many lessons, but most of all just to respect all people. How they treated me I can just be thankful, and I tried to treat them the same way they treated me. Just be polite as much as I can, which is not always easy, but be myself. When I see where I have been it's really amazing. I'm just thankful for the people I have met. It's been a nice journey."

The Croatia international joined Chelsea on a year-long loan in 2018 before the move was made permanent a year later. He has since made 217 appearances for the club, scoring six and assisting 14 times, and has also won the UEFA Champions League with them.

