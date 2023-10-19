Bayern Munich consider emergency move for Arsenal flop as Thomas Tuchel wants to add defender - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering an offer for former Arsenal centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos as they deal with an injury crisis in defense.

Kim Min-Jae is currently the only fit centre-back available to manager Thomas Tuchel. Dayot Upamecano could be out for around six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury (via Metro). Matthijs de Ligt is also recovering from a knee issue but has started training recently.

Teenager Tarek Buchmann, meanwhile, is recovering from a torn muscle. Hence, Bayern Munich are looking to make a stop-gap signing until the January transfer market.

They were linked with a move for Jerome Boateng but decided against signing him. As per Sky Germany, they are now considering signing Sokratis, who played 81 games under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

The Greek defender then joined Arsenal in 2018, making just 69 appearances for them before moving to Olympiacos in January 2021. Sokratis is currently a free agent after leaving the Greek club in the summer.

He garnered interest from multiple clubs, including Real Betis last week. However, the 35-year-old is waiting to see if Bayern's interest leads to an actual offer.

If they do sign him, Tuchel's side will only keep Sokratis until January before dabbling in the winter transfer window. They have been linked with a move for Trevoh Chalobah, who also played under Tuchel during their time at Chelsea.

Arsenal join the race to sign Bayern Munich star

As per 90min, Arsenal are among a host of clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala next summer.

Musiala has been excellent ever since making his senior debut for Bayern in 2020. He has scored 32 goals and provided 25 assists in 133 games for them. This includes his 89th-minute winner against FC Koln on the final day of the Bundesliga last season, helping his side win the title.

Musiala has garnered plenty of interest across Europe, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona interested. A number of Premier League sides like Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring his situation.

The 20-year-old midfielder was incidentally at Chelsea's academy from 2011 to 2019 before moving to Bayern Munich.

Musiala's contract with the German giants expires in 2026 and they are confident of tying him down for a new long-term contract. Bayern will look to extend his contract next year amidst interest from some big clubs.