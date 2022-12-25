Bayern Munich consider launching move to sign Barcelona star who could be available for €50 million next summer: Reports

Bayern Munich are willing to launch a move to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele next summer, as per El Nacional (h/t GOAL).

The France international briefly became a free agent this summer after running down his contract at Camp Nou. But he signed a two-year deal to extend his stay until the summer of 2024.

He could be available for €50 million at the end of the season, a fee Bayern Munich view as a bargain for a player of his quality. They have wanted to sign him since his days at Stade de Rennais but haven't been able to do so due to financial reasons.

Barcelona paid an eye-watering €140 million transfer fee to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017. Whenever he has been fit, the French winger has been a nightmare for opposition defenders to handle.

In the 21 La Liga games he played last season, Dembele managed to score once and provide 13 assists. However, his injury record has meant that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has struggled to maintain consistency on the field.

So far, he has missed 102 games for Barcelona across competitions due to fitness issues. The 25-year-old, when fit, is one of the best wingers in the world.

His speed, dribbling ability, playmaking skills, and ability to play equally well with both feet make him an asset for any team to have. The fact that Dembele has featured in every single game for the club this campaign reflects manager Xavi Hernandez's trust in the winger.

He recorded five goals and seven assists during that time, which was enough to see him travel with France to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona have their sights set on wantaway Bayern Munich defender

According to SPORT (h/t BavarianFootballWorks), Barcelona want to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard in 2023.

The Frenchman is not on good terms with manager Julian Nagelsmann, and the Bavarians are happy to grant him an exit. His deal at the Allianz Arena expires in the summer of 2024, and Barca president Joan Laporta has confirmed the Catalan club's interest in the player.

For this season, the former VfB Stuttgart player could be available for as little as €15 million. Barcelona's need for a right-back is evident.

Hector Bellerin's short-term transfer isn't working out as planned, and Xavi prefers to play left-back Alejandro Balde down the right flank instead. Sergino Dest has also failed to win the Spanish tactician's trust.

Despite a dire shortage down the right side of their defense, Barca allowed the USA international to join AC Milan on a season-long loan this summer.

Poll : 0 votes