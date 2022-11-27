Bayern Munich enter race for top Chelsea and Manchester United target - Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are set to enter the race for Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice, as per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The England international has been one of the most coveted players in Europe in recent times following his exploits for West Ham United.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from Premier League giants like Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. Reigning Bundesliga winner Bayern Munich are now also set to enter the race for the midfield dynamo's signature.

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to refresh their midfield ranks, having not yet been convinced by Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman joined the Bavarian giants in the summer from Ajax but has struggled to live up to expectations. He has recorded only 24 tackles and won only one areal duel in 10 Bundesliga appearances so far.

The highly-rated midfielder could be on his move away from the Allianz Arena, according to Fichajes.

Leon Goretzka has also not been at his best of late and is no longer an undisputed starter. The former Schalke star could also be on his way out, which is why a move for Declan Rice is being eyed.

Curtis Woodhouse @curtiswoodhous8 West Ham want £120 million for Declan Rice, you would want him to pass forward every now and again for that money West Ham want £120 million for Declan Rice, you would want him to pass forward every now and again for that money

Rice is only just 23 years of age and has already made 215 senior appearances for West Ham United. The defensive midfielder has also been an undisputed starter for Gareth Southgate's England side and has been capped 35 times already.

West Ham United are believed to be reluctant to lose the Chelsea and Manchester United target. However, with Rice's contract up for expiry in 2024, they are likely to cash in on him in the summer of 2023.

Fichajes claims that the Hammers won't let their star midfielder depart for anything less than €100 million which is understandable given his age and potential.

Rice is currently on international duty with England in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and has played full 90 minutes against both Iran and the USA. He has 94 percent of pass accuracy, with 87 percent of them coming in the opposition half.

He has made a total of 20 appearances for West Ham this campaign, having scored once and provided two assists.

Liverpool are closely monitoring Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United target

As per reports, Liverpool are closely monitoring England midfielder Declan Rice's performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Reds are believed to be interested in a move for the in-demand defensive midfielder, who has been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in the past.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Declan Rice: "Playing with Jude [Bellingham] and Mason [Mount] is special - two top talents in the world. Mase is always going to be in pockets and go forward and do what he does best." Declan Rice: "Playing with Jude [Bellingham] and Mason [Mount] is special - two top talents in the world. Mase is always going to be in pockets and go forward and do what he does best." https://t.co/PKmVRqigDl

The Merseyside giants were interested in signing the Chelsea and Manchester United target in the summer of 2022 as well. However, they were thrown off by the humongous £100 million price tag of the Hammers.

Liverpool will look to bolster their midfield ranks given that Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contracts expire next year.

