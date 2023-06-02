Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer to Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer after failing to agree an extension of his current deal which expires in 2024. According to Swiss media outlet 4-4-2 (via Sport Witness), Bayern want to sign him on a three-year deal with an option to extend by another year.

The Switzerland international has heavily been linked with a move to the Bavarians' fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano reported on May 28 that the transfer was close to completion as well via his Twitter page, writing:

"Granit Xhaka starts for the last time as Arsenal player today. Permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen, set to be completed in the next days — as revealed two weeks ago.

"Just waiting on final details to be sorted between clubs soon."

Sport Witness' aforementioned report has added that Leverkusen remain Xhaka's priority over Bayern Munich as they have offered him a five-year deal. Additionally, they are rumored to have options for him after he retires such as working with their youth teams.

The report also speculated that Xhaka and his family could prefer staying in the Rhineland rather than moving to Munich.

Rumored Bayern Munich target Granit Xhaka was excellent for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season

Arsenal mounted an unexpected challenge for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season. A major reason for that was Granit Xhaka's presence in midfield.

Alongside Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, Xhaka formed one of the best midfield triumvirates in the league this season. He also enjoyed his most productive campaign for the Gunners, finding the back of the net nine times in 47 matches across competitions, while also laying out seven assists.

Overall, Xhaka has made 297 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Borussia Monchengladbach back in the summer of 2016. The Bayern Munich-linked midfielder has scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists in those matches, while winning two FA Cups and two FA Community Shields.

