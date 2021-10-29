Bayern Munich forward identified as dream signing for Xavi at Barcelona - Reports

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has been identified as a potential signing for Xavi Hernandez once he takes over as Barcelona manager, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Xavi is expected to be announced as the next Barcelona manager after the club decided to sack Dutchman Ronald Koeman following a poor start to the 2021-22 season.

Every new manager needs players to fit into their new system. And according to the aforementioned report, Xavi could be tempted to bring in Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman in the upcoming transfer window.

Kingsley Coman might be on his way out of Bayern Munich in the near future. The 25-year-old has his deal expiring in 2023 with there being no contract negotiations taking place at the moment.

If contract talks continue to remain stagnant, Bayern Munich might be tempted to sell their forward to Barcelona instead of losing Coman on a free transfer in 18 months time.

According to Sport, Xavi is a huge advocate of playing the 4-3-3 formation and likes to play pacey wingers in his side.

Xavi would like his wingers to be comfortable in playing out wide and even coming inside to have a shot on goal, something Kingsley Coman is capable of doing.

However, Coman could cost Barcelona a hefty price if they want to sign him in the January transfer window. The Frenchman is currently valued at €55 million which could cause Barcelona problems due to their current financial woes.

Xavi will be expected to guide Barcelona through the rebuilding phase

Barcelona are expected to announce Xavi as their new manager in the coming days. The 41-year-old former midfielder has been managing Qatari side Al-Sadd since 2019.

Xavi will join a Barcelona side who are currently going through a rebuilding phase. The Catalan giants saw their superstar forward Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

The Barcelona hierarchy will be hoping Xavi can guide the club through their rebuilding phase. Luckily for Xavi, Barcelona have some extremely talented youngsters in the squad around whom he can build the team.

The likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Sergino Dest and Nico are expected to stay for the long-term. They could form the core of the side as Messi, Pedro, Pique, Busquets and Valdes had formed back during Pep Guardiola's days in charge.

Barcelona are currently ninth in the La Liga standings, having amassed 15 points from their opening 10 games. The Catalan giants are nine points behind league leaders Real Sociedad.

