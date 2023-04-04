Bayern Munich have free run at Chelsea superstar as Barcelona believe £61 million price tag is unaffordable: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly in pole position to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, who has also been linked with a transfer to Barcelona.

Havertz, 23, has been a vital dressing room presence for the Stamford Bridge side since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £72 million in 2020. Operating either as a centre-forward or as an attacking midfielder, he has helped the Blues lift a total of three trophies so far.

A left-footed attacker blessed with shooting and heading, the 34-cap Germany star has been rumored to depart the Blues due to his sub-par performances of late. He has scored just nine goals and contributed one assist in 37 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed an interest in reuniting with Havertz at the Allianz Arena this summer. The former Chelsea boss is a big admirer of the German, who is viewed as a long-term option in the centre-forward role.

Havertz, who has a contract until June 2025 with Chelsea, is said to be interested at the prospect of playing under Tuchel. He is also keen to return to the Bundesliga after a below-par three-year stint in England.

Should Havertz join the Bavarians in the near future, he would become their first-team striker ahead of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and other makeshift options like Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry. He could also provide competition to the likes of Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have decided to rescind their interest in Havertz due to his £61 million price tag. Both Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez are keen to search for other cheaper options in the market due to their ongoing financial problems.

Overall, the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner has registered 32 goals and 15 assists in 129 games across all competitions for Chelsea.

Chelsea prepared to battle Barcelona for £53 million-rated Brazilian star: Reports

According to SPORT, Chelsea are set to provide fierce competition to Barcelona and Arsenal in the race to sign Athletico Paranaense wonderkid Vitor Roque. The Blues are aiming to add a striker to their ranks and are willing to meet Athletico's asking price of £53 million.

Roque, 18, has emerged as the next Brazilian sensation due to his fine outings for both his club and country. He shot to fame after registering six goals and an assist in eight South American U20 Championship appearances, helping his team lift the prestigious trophy in February.

Earlier this year, Roque addressed his future. He told SPORT:

"I feel ready to play for Barcelona. I try to stay focused on the day-to-day and give my best at Athletico. I'm sure that if I do well here, going to an European club will soon be a real possibility."

Overall, Roque has scored 11 goals in 41 matches for Athletico.

