Bayern Munich not happy with star making World Cup squad despite injury - Reports

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane was expected to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup after picking up an injury in his team's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen on 9 November.

The Senegal international went down with an injury with 15 minutes on the clock. He was assessed by Bayern Munich's medical team before being replaced by former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

After the game at the Allianz Arena, manager Julian Nagelsmann provided an update on Mane's injury. He said (h/t Eurosport):

"[Mane] took a knock to the head of his tibia. It's always uncomfortable. He has to have an X-ray. I hope nothing is wrong."

Sadio Mané will miss the world cup because of his injury (against Werder Bremen yesterday). Despite his injury, the federation of Senegal wants to nominate Sadio Mané for the World Cup. The Club @FCBayern is not happy about this decision.

Mane was expected to miss the entirety of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a result of the injury, according to BILD. However, the Lions of Teranga are intent on taking the former Liverpool winger to Qatar.

As per journalist Christian Falk, Bayern are not happy with Senegal's decision to take an injured Mane to the World Cup.

Mane helped his team win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year and helped them beat Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers play-off. He could potentially be a big miss for manager Aliou Cisse's squad on the field. Senegal may hold an outside hope that Mane recovers in time for the latter stages of the tournament.

If he doesn't, Mane's mere presence in the dressing will be a psychological and motivational boost for his teammates.

Senegal to use 'witch doctors' to help Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane play at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal's senior executive and FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura has claimed that her country could seek the help of witch doctors to help Mane regain fitness. She told Europe 1 (h/t talkSPORT):

"We are going to use witch doctors. I don’t know [if they’re effective] but in this instance, we’re going to use them anyway. We are hoping for miracles. He has to be there!"

Mane left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich this summer. Since then, he has registered 11 goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions for the Bavarians.

The forward traveled with his nation to the FIFA World Cup in Russia four years ago. He scored once in three group games but could not help his team qualify past the group stage.

Senegal begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on 21 November.

