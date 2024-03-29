Bayern Munich identify former Manchester United manager as primary alternative if they fail to sign Xabi Alonso in the summer - Reports

Former Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick has emerged as a candidate to take over Bayern Munich in the summer, according to Kicker (h/t 90min.com). This comes after the news that top candidate Xabi Alonso is set to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more year.

Ralf Rangnick was an interim coach for the Red Devils back in the 2021-22 season. He The 65-year-old coach had an unsuccessful stint with Manchester United, with 11 wins, 10 draws and eight losses in 29 games. Players were also critical of his coaching methods and his desire to make an extreme makeover to the club.

However, Kicker reports that he has emerged as a top candidate to take over the Bavarians, along with Hansi Flick. Rangnick has previously worked with current Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund at Red Bull Salzburg. Meanwhile, other candidates like Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane, appear to be out of the picture at the moment.

Bayern are expected to intensify their coaching search going forward, but Xabi Alonso's refusal to take over, will make them activate Plan B. Current coach Thomas Tuchel will part ways with the club after the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso explains decision to turn down Bayern Munich, Liverpool offers to stay with Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso was the top candidate to take over either Bayern Munich or Liverpool, with both European powerhouses being in search of a new coach.

The Basque manager revealed on Saturday (March 29) his decision to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more year. Alonso said that he believed the German club was the right place for him, and helped him develop as a coach, so staying with the club was a no-brainer.

"It's been a season with a lot of speculation about my future. I wanted to use the international break to reflect and take a decision. Last week, I had a meeting with Simon [Rolfes] and Fernando [Carro] when I informed them of my decision to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen.

"I feel that this is the right place for me to be, to develop as a coach - I am a young coach, but I have to feel it, and right now I feel that this is the right place," Alonso said on Friday, via 90min.com.

Xabi Alonso is expected to lead Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title this season as they are unbeaten in 38 games across competitions. His team have a clear advantage over Bayern Munich in the standings, sitting 10 points above with eight games to go.