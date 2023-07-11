Bayern Munich identify Manchester City star as a potential alternative to Harry Kane - Reports

Bayern Munich have devised an alternative plan involving Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez if they cannot sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

The Bavarians suffered a major blow when Robert Lewandowski forced a move to Barcelona last summer. Although the Bundesliga champions pocketed €45 million for the Pole, who netted 344 goals during his eight-year stint in Munich, they struggled to find an adequate replacement for him.

Bayern are determined to fill the void left by Lewandowski this summer and have identified Tottenham talisman Kane as their top target. Manager Thomas Tuchel is said to have held talks with the England international over a transfer. The German club are even prepared to make the striker their most expensive signing of all time.

However, convincing Tottenham to sell the center-forward is proving to be a hurdle, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy determined to keep him. The north London giants have no plans to accept the Bavarians' second bid worth €80 million plus add-ons for the 29-year-old, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Tuchel's side, meanwhile, have no plans to be irked by Tottenham's stance. In fact, they have devised a backup plan in case Spurs refuse to sell Kane this summer. According to the aforementioned source, they are prepared to rope in the Englishman on a free transfer when his contract ends next year.

Bayern will coordinate their approach with the former Leicester City loanee, as per the report. The forward is prepared to move to Munich on a free transfer next year if needed. The Bundesliga club are hopeful that this will persuade Spurs to cash in on him this summer.

Bayern, meanwhile, are considering signing Manchester City's Julian Alvarez on loan until Kane arrives. They are aware that the Cityzens have no intention to sell the Argentinian despite having Erling Haaland ahead of him. However, Tuchel's side are hopeful of convincing the English giants to let the forward leave on loan.

Manchester City tried signing Bayern Munich target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are getting a taste of how difficult it is to negotiate with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. Manchester City experienced the same when they tried signing Harry Kane two years ago. They were determined to rope in the Englishman the summer before they brought in Erling Haaland.

Levy had reportedly agreed to let the striker leave Spurs in the summer of 2021. Manchester City hoped to take advantage of the situation and made an offer of around €150 million. However, the chairman failed to keep his word as he refused to let the player leave.

Kane initially didn't return for Spurs' pre-season training ahead of the 2021-22 season in an attempt to force a move. He eventually rejoined the squad and has continued to be a key player for them. However, it remains to be seen if he'll try to force the club's hand this time.

