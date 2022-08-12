Bayern Munich were initially prepared to let Lewandowski complete Stamford Bridge switch in attempt to lure Chelsea star: Reports

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz was viewed as a potential option to replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich earlier this summer, according to German television channel SPORT1.

Bayern have had a fruitful summer transfer window so far, having made five major additions to their squad. They have signed Matthijs de Ligt, Sadio Mane, Mathys Tel, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui for a combined sum of around £120 million.

However, the Bavarians have seen star striker Robert Lewandowski leave the club for Barcelona this summer. They were forced to sell the Pole for £42.5 million after he refused to extend his contract with the club beyond 2023.

Replacing last year's Ballon d'Or runner-up was one of Bayern's top priorities this summer. However, it appears they have decided against signing an out and out number 9, having added Mane and Tel to their attack.

The Bundesliga giants, though, considered Chelsea attacker Havertz a potential replacement for Lewandowski earlier this summer. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic went as far as making enquiries, according to the aforementioned source.

Bayern even pondered pushing Lewandowski to join the Blues in an attempt to lure Havertz, as per the report. SPORT1 reporter Kerry Hau said on Die Bayern-Woche podcast:

“We have heard that Bayern would even have preferred to place Lewandowski with Chelsea in order to bring Havertz to Munich.”

However, that proposal did not come to fruition as Lewandowski was adamant on a move to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Bayern went on to sign Mane, while also convincing Serge Gnabry to sign a new deal with them.

It is worth noting that Havertz, Mane and Gnabry are all represented by the same agency - ROOF. Salihamidzic maintains a good relationship with the firm if the report is to be believed.

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for £75 million in 2020. The forward has scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists from 93 appearances for the club, while also helping them win the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21.

Bayern expected to keep tabs on Chelsea's Havertz

Another reason Bayern did not reportedly pursue a move for Havertz was that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was not prepared to sanction a transfer. There was also reportedly no indication from the player's part that he was open to a move.

However, the Bavarians are expected to continue keeping tabs on Havertz. The 23-year-old has a contract with the Premier League giants until the end of the 2024-25 season.

A move for the Germany international in the future would only be realistic if Bayern lose a top forward. As such, they could also consider moves for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, as per the report.

