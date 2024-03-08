Bayern Munich interested in signing Arsenal star in the summer - Reports 

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners have set a €45 million asking price for the Ukraine international, who is currently out injured. Overall, he's played 27 matches across all competitions this season, bagging a goal and two assists.

The aforementioned report claims that the Bavarian side are eyeing a move for Zinchenko to replace Alphonso Davies, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Zinchenko would provide different attributes as compared to Davies. He currently plays the inverted left-back role for Mikel Arteta, where he often joins the midfield with Arsenal on the ball.

Currently, the Spanish tactician trusts Zinchenko to perform the role and turns to Ben White at right-back to invert in the Ukrainian's absence. Given his importance, it's uncertain whether the Gunners would allow the 27-year-old to leave the club.

However, the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber can both play that role. Central defender Jakub Kiwior has also settled into this position during Zinchenko's absence.

Since moving to north London from Manchester City for a reported fee of €35 million in the summer of 2022, he's played 60 matches across all competitions. From these games, the full-back has bagged two goals and four assists.

A move to Bayern Munich would earn him the chance to compete for the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League titles year after year. However, the Gunners themselves are in a title race this year and could make it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

West Ham United hold internal talks over signing Arsenal midfielder - Reports

Emile Smith Rowe

West Ham United have reportedly held internal discussions over signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe in the summer (via Now Arsenal). The Hammers attempted to complete a loan deal for the player in January, as per this report.

However, manager Mikel Arteta did not wish to let go of the former England under-21 international midway through the season. Smith Rowe has struggled for game time this season, making just 10 league appearances and bagging an assist.

A move across London could earn him regular minutes. However, the north London side are reportedly seeking around £55 million to let go of their academy product.