Bayern Munich join Manchester United and PSG in race for Premier League forward - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their pursuit of Everton forward Richarlison.

Despite the Toffees' poor season in the Premier League, which has seen them embroiled in a relegation battle, Richarlison has been in fine form.

The 25-year-old has hit nine goals and nine assists in 29 Premier League appearances. He has been key to Frank Lampard's side's fight against relegation.

The Brazilian has continued an impressive stint at Goodison Park since joining from Watford in 2018. His performances haven't gone unnoticed, with Manchester United and PSG reportedly interested.

According to GOAL, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are the latest club to hold an interest in Richarlison.

According to GOAL, Bayern Munich are the latest club to hold an interest in Richarlison.

Bayern Munich contacted Richarlison's representatives last week. Talks were not concrete at this stage - but Richarlison is open to the idea of leaving Everton.



The forward is reportedly keen on leaving Everton and could look to make a move to a side contending in European competition.

There has been no fee touted as of yet but Transfermarkt values the Brazilian at £45 million.

But if Everton are to be relegated on the final day of the season, the likes of United, Bayern Munich and PSG may be able to pursue a deal for a lower-asking price.

Richarlison an interesting option for Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG

Richarlison is highly sought after this summer

Richarlison's impressive season has earned plaudits and the Brazilian possesses the qualities required of a leading forward.

His versatility is hugely beneficial as he can play anywhere along the front line, often cutting inside and causing defenders nightmares with his movement.

Bayern may be on the lookout for a replacement for a forward of their own, with Serge Gnabry yet to agree terms on a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

The German winger has been a mainstay in the Bundesliga champions' side since joining from Werder Bremen in 2019.

His current contract with Bayern runs until 2024 and talks over a new deal have reached an impasse over wage demands.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive The following clubs are all interested in signing Serge Gnabry as talks over a new Bayern deal continues to stall:



Real Madrid

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

Juventus

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham



The following clubs are all interested in signing Serge Gnabry as talks over a new Bayern deal continues to stall:

Real Madrid
Liverpool
Juventus
Arsenal
Tottenham

(Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in stark need of attacking options having encountered a woeful season.

Their star man Cristiano Ronaldo has had to provide for the majority of the side's goals but that burden cannot be expected to continue with the forward now 37.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are yet to get clarity over their futures at Old Trafford, with both unhappy with their situations.

Martial will discuss his future with Ten Hag. He could be one of the players on the move in the summer

PSG look likely to be parting ways with their talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe, who looks to be heading to Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid are more than confident of securing the Frenchman.

Therefore, Richarlison is an enticing option for all three clubs as they look to deal with expected changes to their attacking line-ups.

