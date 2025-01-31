Bayern Munich keen on signing Manchester United transfer target to replace Mathys Tel: Reports

Bayern Munich are keen on signing Christopher Nkunku ahead of the transfer deadline of Friday, January 31, according to Caught Offside. Nkunku, who was also linked with Manchester United, is being seen as a potential replacement for Mathys Tel, who could leave Bayern by the end of the month.

According to the report, Tel is wanted by both Manchester United and Chelsea, but Tottenham Hotspur have solidified their intentions with a €60m bid. Although there are only a few hours before the deadline closes, Tel has yet to decide on his next destination.

Nkunku, who is not a major part of Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's plans, is seen by Bayern as the ideal replacement for Tel. The Bavarians are keen on bringing the Frenchman back to the Bundesliga, which he left for the Premier League in the summer of 2023.

This season, he has played just 457 minutes across all competitions and found the back of the net on 13 occasions in 29 matches. However, only two of those goals came in the Premier League, where he has played 19 matches. Nkunku arrived at Chelsea after scoring 70 goals for RB Leipzig in 172 games.

Nkunku has also plied his trade for Paris Saint-Germain in the past, and scored 11 goals in 78 matches. At Stamford Bridge, he has scored 16 goals in 43 matches since his arrival. He will surely jump at the opportunity to go to Bayern Munich if it guarantees him more game time.

Manchester United struggling on the attacking front

With Antony sent on loan to Real Betis, Manchester United's attacking prowess has already diminished significantly. In the Premier League, Manchester United have scored 28 goals in the 23 matches they have played so far, with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to dominate proceedings.

Nkunku's arrival may have changed that. However, with him not getting enough game time at Chelsea, it will be a gamble that new head coach Ruben Amorim may not want to take. At this moment, the Red Devils need a trusted and experienced goal-scorer up front.

United are currently placed 12th in the Premier League table with 29 points. Most recently, they secured a round of 16 spot for themselves in the UEFA Europa League by beating Romanian side FCSB 2-0 on Thursday, January 30.

