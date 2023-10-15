Bayern Munich line up move to sign PL star linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal - Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are said to be mulling over a move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, who is on the radar for Arsenal and Liverpool. According to a report by The Mirror (via GOAL), the Bavarian club have earmarked the England international as a top target for the January transfer window.

The move comes amid speculation that Phillips is growing disenchanted at the Etihad, having started a paltry two Premier League matches so far. Notably, he has clocked in a meagre 360 minutes of top-flight football since his £45 million transfer from Leeds United in July 2022.

Though Bayern had previously placed Phillips on their transfer wishlist, they ultimately opted for Fulham's Joao Palhinha. However, the move fell through, leaving them to revisit their initial plan. Yet, the German outfit are not alone in their pursuit.

North London giants Arsenal are also reportedly weighing up a January bid for the Manchester City midfielder, according to Fichajes. The report also claims that Liverpool, who have previously missed out on signing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, have identified Phillips as a viable alternative.

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to play in midfield with Arsenal's Declan Rice and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his enthusiasm about lining up in the heart of the pitch alongside Arsenal's Declan Rice and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

Both Rice and Bellingham have etched their names as important players in England's midfield. Alexander-Arnold, traditionally a right-back, has also begun to leave an imprint in a more central role under manager Gareth Southgate.

When quizzed about the potential of a midfield union with Rice and Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold’s enthusiasm was palpable (via Football London):

“I mean, it’s something I would hope for as a player. To have a midfield like that would be … I mean, we haven’t seen what it could potentially bring. I think, on paper, it’s a midfield that’s very exciting.

“Declan [Rice] has been doing amazing things that he has done for years, and then Jude [Bellingham], I don’t need to speak much about what he’s doing. So to potentially be in midfield with those two is something I could see working.”

Rice, following his meteoric rise at West Ham and subsequent move to the Emirates Stadium, has solidified his stature as an impressive midfielder. Meanwhile, Bellingham's exploits at the Santiago Bernabeu have elevated him into the record books, after he racked up 10 games in 10 appearances this season.