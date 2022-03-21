Bayern Munich make 'better' offer to hijack Barcelona deal for 24-year-old defender: Reports

Bayern Munich have made their first and final offer to Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui as they look to beat Barcelona for his signature, according to German television channel SPORT1.

Having scored five goals and provided four assists from 31 appearances across all competitions, Mazraoui has been a key player for Ajax this season. However, the defender has his contract with the Dutch giants expiring in the summer and is tipped to leave the club on a free transfer.

As Mazraoui nears the end of his deal with Ajax, here have been suggestions that Barcelona are set to acquire his services. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans have offered the 24-year-old an annual salary of €5 million, including add-ons.

Barcelona proposal to sign Noussair Mazraoui as free agent includes add-ons to reach €5m net as potential salary. The guaranteed part will be around €3.7/4m per season. FC Bayern are in talks with Mazraoui agents too - but Barça are confident to complete the signing.

However, there could be a late twist in the tale as Bayern Munich are now pushing to snap the full-back up. As per German television channel SPORT1, the Bavarians have placed a tempting offer on the table for Mazraoui.

SPORT1 journalist Patrick Berger has claimed that Bayern Munich's offer is 'better' than Barcelona's. The Bundesliga champions have reportedly offered the player an annual salary of more than €10 million.

Bayern München try to hijack a potential Barca deal with Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax Amsterdam, free agent in summer). The Bundesliga side have made a first (and final) offer that is better than the Barca one (more than €10m salary). Now it's up to the player.

Julian Nagelsmann's side appear determined to hijack Blaugrana's deal for Mazraoui. However, it is up to the player to decide where he wants to go ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, as per the report.

Bavarians' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe are claimed to have traveled to Amsterdam last week. They met Mazraoui's entourage during the trip and made him a first and final offer.

The German giants do not intend to increase their offer for Mazraoui, as per the report. They will thus be hoping that the player accepts their current proposal.

Bayern Munich have alternatives to Barcelona target Noussair Mazraoui

The Bavarians are keen to strengthen their right-back spot in the summer. They are reportedly looking to hand Julian Nagelsmann the perfect full-back partner for Alphonso Davies ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Nagelsmann's side are claimed to have several candidates on their shortlist. However, Mazraoui, who is set to be available on a free transfer, appears to be their top target.

Apart from the Morocco international, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, VfL Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku, Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence and Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Porro are said to be on the Bavarians' radar. They have also been credited with an interest in Barcelona's Sergino Dest.

Meanwhile, Mazraoui is said to be tempted to make the switch to Camp Nou. However, he reportedly enquired with a friend about Germany and the city recently, suggesting he would be open to a move to Bayern Munich.

