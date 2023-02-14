Bayern Munich make stance clear on allowing Marcel Sabitzer to join Manchester United permanently - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly open to allowing Marcel Sabitzer to join Manchester United permanently. The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils on loan with no buy option till the end of the season on transfer deadline day last month.

Sabitzer struggled for game time at Bayern before moving to Old Trafford. He featured in 24 games at the Allianz Arena but started only 11. The Austrian midfielder can expect a more prominent role at United. He has joined as the direct replacement for Christian Eriksen, who's sidelined till at least late April.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Red Devils bosses have liked the performances and the physicality of Sabitzer so far. The midfielder has played three games and has not struggled to adapt to Premier League football.

UtdCrib @utdcrib Marcel Sabitzer asked about the positive spirit within the squad: "You can feel it, from the first moment here." #mulive Marcel Sabitzer asked about the positive spirit within the squad: "You can feel it, from the first moment here." #mulive https://t.co/h35WbF4uZY

Bayern are reportedly open to allowing the Austrian to leave permanently in the summer. They have their sights set on RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer as his replacement.

Sabitzer is enjoying the early part of his loan spell at Manchester United. He touched on his move to the Premier League, saying:

“It’s a loan at the moment, that’s all I can say. I like it here. I’m feeling very good here. I like the team, I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer.”

He joined the Bavarians from Leipzig in 2021 for €15 million. However, he has failed to displace Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in Julian Nagelsmann's midfield. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances at the Allianz Arena, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

Manchester United midfielder Sabitzer suspended for UEFA Europa League first leg against Barcelona

The Austrian (right) cannot play in Thursday's game against Barcelona.

Sabitzer will be unavailable when Manchester United face Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League tie on Thursday (February 16). That's because the Austrian picked up a booking in Bayern's final UEFA Champions League group game against Inter Milan.

It was his third yellow card in the European competition this season. Sabitzer's suspension carries over to the Europa League, meaning he will play no part in the Red Devils' trip to the Camp Nou in midweek.

Lisandro Martínez (suspended)

Scott McTominay (injured)

Marcel Sabitzer (suspended)

Van de Beek (injured)

Christian Eriksen (injured)

Antony (injured)

Tony Martial (injured)



Who’re we going to miss the most? #mufc ’s likely absentee list vs Barça this week, via @AlexCTurk Lisandro Martínez (suspended)Scott McTominay (injured)Marcel Sabitzer (suspended)Van de Beek (injured)Christian Eriksen (injured)Antony (injured)Tony Martial (injured)Who’re we going to miss the most? 🚨🚨| #mufc’s likely absentee list vs Barça this week, via @AlexCTurk:Lisandro Martínez (suspended)Scott McTominay (injured)Marcel Sabitzer (suspended)Van de Beek (injured)Christian Eriksen (injured)Antony (injured)Tony Martial (injured)Who’re we going to miss the most?

He will be available for the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23), though. Sabitzer's absence is a headache for Ten Hag, who also have Eriksen and Scott McTominay injured. Casemiro will be available despite currently being suspended from domestic football.

