Bayern Munich midfielder arrives for Leeds United medical - Reports 

Bayern Munich defensive-midfielder Marc Roca has arrived at Elland Road for a medical ahead of a move to Premier League side Leeds United, according to reports.

The Spaniard moved to the Allianz Arena in 2020 from Espanyol for £8m (per Transfermarkt) but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

Roca made just 13 appearances in the most recent campaign. He looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer despite having three years left on his current contract.

Contract will be valid until June 2026, as Spanish midfielder Marc Roca is set to undergo medical tests as new Leeds player today morning. Deal agreed with Bayern for €12m plus add-ons, paperworks also ready.Contract will be valid until June 2026, as @Plettigoal mentioned. Spanish midfielder Marc Roca is set to undergo medical tests as new Leeds player today morning. Deal agreed with Bayern for €12m plus add-ons, paperworks also ready. ⚪️🤝 #LUFC Contract will be valid until June 2026, as @Plettigoal mentioned.

According to The Athletic, the 25-year-old midfielder will undergo a medical at Leeds today ahead of a £10 million transfer from Bayern Munich.

Roca is set to become the Yorkshire club's third signing of the summer after already securing Red Bull Salzburg pair Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen. The former Spain U21 international will reportedly sign a four-year contract.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is aiming to improve his side's fortunes for the next campaign. The team managed to ensure their survival in the Premier League on the final day last time around.

Roca may ultimately prove to be a replacement for current talisman Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to English champions Manchester City, who are seeking a replacement for Fernandinho.

Leeds' Premier League rivals set to make move for Bayern Munich playmaker

According to Bild, (via The Metro), Arsenal have been alerted to the news that the Bavarians have put attacking midfielder Marcel Sabitzer up for sale.

The Austrian international only moved to the Bundesliga champions last year and made 32 appearances last term. However, the 28-year-old started less than a quarter of the team's top-flight encounters.

The report goes on to state that the playmaker could be available for just £13 million, which was the same amount that Bayern paid RB Leipzig for Sabitzer last summer.

Sabitzer scored just once in his debut campaign and Arsenal are keen to bolster their options in central midfield in the upcoming season. The lack of squad depth in that area of the pitch is believed to be the key reason why Mikel Arteta's side missed out on Champions League qualification last month.

According to The Metro, Arteta said earlier this year on the subject of needing a bigger squad for the European competitions:

"Both competitions require a much larger squad because the number of games you play is much bigger, so I don’t think it makes a lot of difference (which competition Arsenal qualify for).

"If you can afford it, and we don’t have to do the turnaround in the squad that we’ve had to do, if you ask me what I want it’s 22 outfield players and three goalkeepers."

He's had a disappointing spell at Bayern, but considering the price - is that an option you would like to see Bayern Munich are willing to sell former RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer (28) for £13M this summer according to the reliable @Sport1.He's had a disappointing spell at Bayern, but considering the price - is that an option you would like to see #LFC explore? Bayern Munich are willing to sell former RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer (28) for £13M this summer according to the reliable @Sport1.He's had a disappointing spell at Bayern, but considering the price - is that an option you would like to see #LFC explore? https://t.co/ALrDeDqan9

