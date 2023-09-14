Bayern Munich to move for Chelsea star in January on Thomas Tuchel's request – Reports

Bayern Munich are allegedly set to launch a move to snap up Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah in next year's winter transfer window on Thomas Tuchel's request.

The Bavarians were believed to be linked with Chalobah in the final weeks of last month, with Mauricio Pochettino's outfit pushing to sell the defender. However, they failed to sign the star due to his hefty price tag.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Bayern Munich retain transfer interest in the 24-year-old on Tuchel's specific instructions. They are believed to be interested in signing a versatile defender following Benjamin Pavard's move to Inter Milan for an initial £26 million.

Moreover, Tuchel is a big admirer of Chalobah's defensive awareness and passing acumen from their time together at Chelsea between 2021 and 2022. He is hoping to make the most of the star's situation at Stamford Bridge, where he has been frozen out of first-team plans.

Considering Chalobah's £50 million asking price, Bayern Munich could reportedly launch a six-month loan move next January. They are believed to be quite keen in bolster their defense as Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae are their only central options.

Chalobah, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2028, could choose to leave Chelsea to reunite with Tuchel as well. He has failed to make a single appearance for his boyhood team this season, with Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi being currently preferred over him.

A right-footed centre-back who is adept at playing right-back, Chalobah hinted that he isn't too happy with his current situation on an Instagram story earlier this week. Prior to deleting the video, the story said:

"Hey god, I ain't gonna lie man I'm tired. But I can't give up right now. So whatever you want me to go through, let's do it. I came too far. So I can't quit."

Overall, Chalobah has scored four goals in 63 matches for Chelsea.

Do Chelsea have enough defensive depth?

Following their disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season, the Blues roped in Axel Disasi in a £39 million transfer from AS Monaco earlier this summer. They integrated loan returnees Levi Colwill and Ian Maatsen, and winter signing Malo Gusto to their squad after Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly's exits.

Upon the recent additions, Chelsea currently have seven centre-backs, three left-backs and two right-backs. As a result, the Stamford Bridge outfit have been able to manoeuvre past their injury concerns to Wesley Fofana and Reece James with comparatively more ease.

Chalobah, who has also plied his trade as defensive midfielder on occasions, has suffered a drop in his usual game-time due to the aforementioned factors. Should he move to Bayern Munich, he would be able to get a golden opportunity to revive his stagnated career.