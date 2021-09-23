Bayern Munich open talks to sign Chelsea star - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly opened talks with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger regarding a possible move next summer.

The Bavarians are seeking a replacement for Niklas Sule, whose future at the club is not secure as his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Rudiger is in a similar position at Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are looking to take advantage of the German’s contract satiation.

As per Goal, Bayern Munich have made preliminary contact with Sahr Senesie, who is Rudiger’s agent and brother. The centre-back has been a key player for the Blues, and is holding out for a better deal at the moment.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will give in to his demands as the German international has been a key player at the back for the Blues.

Chelsea have identified replacements for Rudiger

Rudiger played an important role for Chelsea as they lifted their second Champions League trophy earlier in the year by beating Manchester City.

The German has become a regular under Thomas Tuchel. He wasn’t always the preferred option under former manager Frank Lampard, which shows how well he has performed in the last eight months or so.

Should Chelsea lose Rudiger on a free transfer, they are likely to make a move for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. Goal have claimed that Chelsea will look to sign the Frenchman in January should they fail to convince Rudiger to sign a new deal.

Kounde has put in some impressive displays in La Liga and on the European stage for Sevilla, and was linked with big money moves to Real Madrid as well as Chelsea.

He eventually stayed put as Real Madrid decided against signing him to replace Raphael Varane. Chelsea will need more quality and depth if Rudiger is to leave, and Kounde would be the perfect replacement.

Having said that, Chelsea should do everything they can to retain Rudiger’s services. Still only 28, the German is at the peak of his prowess and still has a good two to three years left in him.

The key to challenging for the league title and other honors will be to retain the core of the squad, and Rudiger is certainly part of that.

