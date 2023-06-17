Bayern Munich plan late swoop to spoil Barcelona's transfer plans - Reports

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich are looking to sign Kyle Walker from Manchester City, which could spoil Barcelona's plans of signing Joao Cancelo.

Barca have been looking to sign a new right-back for a while now. Cancelo, whose future at the Etihad looks bleak at this point in time, is one of their top targets. The Portuguese was sent out on loan in January after falling out with manager Pep Guardiola.

While he has returned from Bayern, Cancelo is expected to be offloaded in the summer. Barcelona, along with Real Madrid and Arsenal, are among the potential suitors for the 29-year-old.

Bayern, on the other hand, are also looking to sign a right-back. However, it is not Cancelo whom they are after, rather, Thomas Tuchel has targeted Kyle Walker. Signing the pacey Englishman could enhance the Bavarians' defense.

However, Walker's potential departure would leave a dent in Manchester City's defense. Whether they would be willing to let Cancelo leave in such a scenario is debatable.

Bayern Munich president slammed Barcelona for their stance on Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona are keen on signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich in the summer. Xavi hasn't made it a secret that he admires the player and has spoken about him publicly already.

Speaking about Kimmich, the Spaniard previously said (via Barca Universal):

“He is a super top player, who understands the game in a fantastic way. If there is an open door, there will be a negotiation with Bayern.”

Herbert Hainer, Bayern's president, however, is unhappy with the way that the Blaugrana have handled themselves in the situation. Speaking about Barca's stance on Kimmich, Hainer told Sky Sports Germany:

“I don’t understand why they are openly and offensively making a play for our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute fixture for us!”

Kimmich has been a modern-day stalwart for the Bavarians. He has so far made 347 appearances for Bayern, scoring 40 goals and providing 94 assists. The player is one of the best in the world in his position and him joining Barcelona would be massive for the Spanish champions.

