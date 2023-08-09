Bayern Munich ready to submit first offer to sign €80 million Chelsea star: Reports

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Arrizabalaga joined the Blues from La Liga club Athletic Bilbao for €80 million in 2018 and remains the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. The shot-stopper has made 163 appearances across competitions for the English giants, keeping 59 clean sheets in the process.

Having recently signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion for €29 million, Chelsea planned to go into the new season with the two Spaniards as their goalkeeping options. However, the situation could now change, with Bayern expressing an interest in Arrizabalaga.

Bayern's first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is sidelined with a fractured leg and may not return to action for months. The German champions are, therefore, on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, having recently sold Yann Sommer to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

According to German broadcaster SPORT1, Arrizabalaga, 28, is a concrete option for Bayern. Initial talks over a transfer are already said to have taken place, with the Bavarians wanting to sign the goalkeeper on loan with an option to buy.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel worked with Arrizabalaga during his time as Chelsea boss. The tactician is on board with the idea of signing the Spaniard despite mostly preferring Edouard Mendy over him at Stamford Bridge. The goalkeeper played only 24 of Tuchel's 100 games in London.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, the Bundesliga heavyweights intend to make their first offer for the Spain international shortly. They could sign the former Bilbao star on loan with a mandatory purchase option.

It is worth noting that Arrizabalaga is not the only goalkeeper under consideration at Bayern. They reportedly have two other options, including Sevilla and Morocco shot-stopper Yassine Bounou, in mind.

Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga open to Bayern move

According to SPORT1, Bayern Munich have held initial talks with Kepa Arrizabalaga over a transfer. It appears that the goalkeeper is open to the idea of joining the German giants. This is despite him having to play second fiddle to Edouard Mendy under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Arrizabalaga started three of the Blues' five friendlies this pre-season. He was largely expected to start in goal for Mauricio Pochettino's side in their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday (August 13). It now remains to be seen if he will stay at the club by then.

It is also unclear if Chelsea will enter the market for a new goalkeeper if they sanction Arrizabalaga's exit. They will be short of options in the department, with Gabriel Slonina set to join KAS Eupen on loan.