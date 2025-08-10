Bayern Munich's stance on sale of star amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr comes to light: Reports

Bayern Munich have made a decision on Kingsley Coman's future amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. According to journalist Kerry Hau, the Bavarians will only allow the French forward to leave if they receive a significant offer that can help fund his replacement.

Coman slipped down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena last season, with Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise now the preferred options in attack for Vincent Kompany. The 29-year-old registered nine goals and six assists from 45 games across competitions last season for the Bavarians, 24 of which were starts.

Al-Nassr are now ready to prise him away, with Florian Plettenberg recently suggesting that they are willing to offer €30m for his signature. The Riyadh-based outfit tied Cristiano Ronaldo down to an extension over the summer, and are working to improve their attack as well.

The Saudi Pro League club recently signed Inigo Martinez as a free agent, and have now set their sights on Coman. The Frenchman is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2027, but could be allowed to leave this summer.

Speaking at an event in Tegernsee, the Bavarians' president Herbert Hainer suggested that any exit will be on the club's terms.

“If one of our players wants to leave, we will sit down with him and address the situation, evaluate all the pros and cons and what it means for FC Bayern – and then respond accordingly,” said Hainer.

Saudi Arabian journalist Ali Alabdallh has reported that Kingsley Coman has already reached a personal agreement with Al-Nassr ahead of a move this summer.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr perform against Rio Ave?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick to power Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Rio Ave in a pre-season friendly last week. The Portuguese superstar signed an extension with the Saudi Pro League club following some drama over the summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract was previously due to expire at the end of June. The 40-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from the Riyadh-based club, especially since they were not participating in the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, he ended up extending his stay until 2027. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr signed Joao Felix from Chelsea this summer, and the two Portugal teammates combined to good effect against Rio Ave last Thursday. Felix set up Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal, and also won the penalty that the 40-year-old converted to complete his hat-trick.

