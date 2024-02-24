Bayern Munich set to sell five players including Real Madrid and Manchester City targets: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to offload five stars, including Real Madrid-linked left-back Alphonso Davies and Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich, this summer.

After their back-to-back defeats against Lazio and VfL Bochum earlier in February, Bavarian boss Thomas Tuchel claimed that he will depart at the end of the season. His team are currently 11 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen with a match in hand.

Now, according to journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt, Bayern Munich are keen to revamp their faltering squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are set to sell Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Leon Goretzka apart from the aforementioned pair of Davies and Kimmich.

Bayern Munich, who are second with 50 points from 22 league games, are keen to sell Davies with the player's deal set to expire in 2025. They expect Real Madrid to push down the €50 million-rated Canadian's price ahead of next season, according to Florian Plettenberg.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich are reportedly likely to receive bids for Kimmich from Manchester City and Barcelona this year. They could decide to part ways with the 29-year-old as the defensive midfielder is in the final 16 months of his contract, as per the Daily Mail.

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane could eye Bayern Munich job, as per close friend

Speaking to German television channel SPORT1, an unnamed confidant asserted that Zinedine Zidane is interested in Bayern Munich's managerial position. He said (h/t Bavarian Football Works):

"Zinedine sees Bayern like Real Madrid – an institution as a club with a huge history and great working conditions. Both clubs have many similarities in the way they work. In this respect, Bayern have always been a topic that he never rejected. For him, only the French national team comes into question, plus Juventus and Bayern. But he definitely doesn't want to go to England, that's for sure."

Claiming that the ex-Real Madrid boss will fit in at Bayern, he added:

"Zizou works like a German: goal-oriented, structured and he is extremely obsessed with details. In that respect, he would certainly fit in well there. But if the people in charge in Munich want to get him, they have to give him the sporting power and fulfill his wishes. He is very ambitious and subordinates everything to success. He doesn't want to leave anything to chance."

Zidane, 51, helped Los Blancos taste success in different competitions across two different coaching spells. He helped his former club lift two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League crowns, guiding them to six other club trophies between 2016 and 2021.

A 1998 FIFA World Cup winner, the Frenchman boasted an impressive record with Real Madrid. He registered 174 wins, 53 draws, and 36 defeats in 263 matches as their manager, netting 605 goals along the way.