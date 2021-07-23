Bayern Munich slap €50 million price tag on star player amid Real Madrid interest - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been told to shell out €50 million to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, Bayern Munich have named that amount as the price for the Polish goal-machine for any club interested in Lewandowski.

Recent rumors have claimed that Lewandowski could be looking for new challenges, and Real Madrid have emerged as one of the potential suitors.

The Pole finished the 2020-21 season as the top-scorer in Europe's top five domestic leagues, trumping Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. The former Dortmund star scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, while Messi managed 30 in La Liga.

As far as Real Madrid are concerned, Karim Benzema has been handling the majority of the goal-scoring burden for them since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018. But with the Frenchman turning 34 in December, Carlo Ancelotti's side are looking for a new goal-scoring outlet.

However, Lewandowski will turn 33 in August as well, so it seems highly unlikely that Los Blancos will consider signing him this summer.

Chelsea to rival Real Madrid for Robert Lewandowski

Along with Real Madrid, Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Lewandowski. The Blues are in the market for a striker this summer and are rumored to be interested in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as well.

Dortmund are unlikely to let Haaland leave this summer, so Lewandowski seems a more realistic target for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winners.

According to Sport Bild, Chelsea are currently in talks with Lewandowski's entourage over a possible move. Moreover, The Sun has claimed that the Polish striker is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, making things all the more interesting.

Whether Chelsea manage to land Lewandowski this summer or decide to wait a year out for Haaland remains to be seen.

