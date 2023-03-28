Bayern Munich squad split over Julian Nagelsmann's sacking, Sadio Mane among players who wanted him sacked: Reports

Bayern Munich's dressing room was reportedly split on Julian Nagelsmann, which led to his sacking. Sadio Mane and Manuel Neuer were against the manager, while Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were among the players who wanted the German tactician to stay.

As per reports in BILD, Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joao Cancelo, and Sadio Mane were not in favor of Nagelsmann staying at Bayern Munich. Two of the players (Cancelo and Mane) were signed by the former manager, while Neuer was reportedly unhappy about the sacking of goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic.

However, Nagelsmann did have some supporters in the dressing room. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard were still on the 35-year-old's side and wanted to continue playing under him.

Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga, one point behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Why did Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann?

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn spoke about the club's decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann and claimed that the club initially trusted the manager to deliver on their long-term goals. However, recent results saw them lose confidence in the manager and they decided to go for former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Kahn said in a press conference:

"When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis — and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad - despite the Bundesliga title last year - has come to the fore less and less often."

The 53-year-old added:

"After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić also spoke about the club's decision and claimed:

"This has been the most difficult decision in my time as board member for sport at Bayern Munich. I regret the parting of the ways with Julian. But after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided to release him."

Nagelsmann has been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham and Real Madrid since his departure from Bayern.

