Bayern Munich star angry with Thomas Tuchel after being dropped for 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen: Reports

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly fallen out with defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman is not happy with his game time under the manager, and things reportedly got worse after their recent 3-0 league defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

As per a report by BILD, De Ligt is considering an exit from Bayern Munich this summer and will be weighing his options. The former Ajax star had started the last five matches but was dropped from the starting XI for the top-of-the-table clash with Xabi Alonso's side, which didn't go down well with him.

The report adds that the duo have had a tough relationship since the former Chelsea manager arrived at the club. The Dutchman believes that Tuchel does not like him and has forced him to the bench more often than not without any reason.

Tuchel was keen on signing a new center-back in the January window and got Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur. They reportedly also tried to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona and Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea.

BILD report that Tuchel's time at the club is also hanging in the balance with Jose Mourinho linked with the job. The Portuguese manager is said to be open to joining the Bundesliga side as he has not managed in Germany.

Thomas Muller calls out Bayern Munich teammates after Bayer Leverkusen defeat

Thomas Muller was furious with his Bayern Munich teammates after they lost to Bayer Leverkusen. The German star believed that the players did not care enough, which led to the defeat.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Muller said (via BILD):

"There are of course some symptoms on the pitch. To be honest, I'm pissed off. To quote Oliver Kahn: What I miss from us players are the balls in the game. We are showing significantly better approaches in training. It's okay to feel pressure, but there needs to be energy and freedom. That's missing in our game. Sometimes we have to speak about us players. It's not just about the coach. We have many international players at the highest level, we need to step up our game."

Tuchel, in his post-match press conference, claimed that it was a collective failure and did not want to point fingers at any player. He said (via GOAL):

"Of course it's our responsibility. We needed Sacha there with his speed against (Nathan) Tella and (Jeremie) Frimpong. The first goal we conceded is something you normally can't concede with a five back. That cannot happen with a backline of five people. After half-time we conceded a goal with a one-two that is too cheap."

Bayern Munich next face Lazio in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, February 14. They will be hoping to get back into winning ways and carry the momentum into the league matches.