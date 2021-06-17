Bayern Munich star to leave amidst interest from Liverpool and PSG - Reports

Bayern Munich star Kinsley Coman could be sold this summer having failed to agree a new contract, and there is interest from Liverpool and PSG.

Coman feels undervalued by Bayern Munich, and wants wages in the same bracket as Leroy Sane, who joined from Manchester City last summer.

Sane currently earns around £300k-a-week at Bayern Munich, and the Bavarians do not want to break their wage structure to offer Coman a similar package.

Bayern Munich will want to avoid another David Alaba-like situation, so they will want to sell Coman for a good fee.

The Frenchman’s contract comes to an end in the summer of 2023, so they can demand a decent fee for his sale.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has explained that the club will not break their wage structure to keep Coman at the club.

"We're very relaxed there. I think the financial ceilings will not be exceeded. If he doesn't accept it, in the end you have to be consistent as a club.

"With [David] Alaba, we obviously didn't like to lose him but the contract expired. With Kingsley, we still have two years - until then a lot will happen in the world," Hoeness said in an interview with MagentaTV.

Liverpool and PSG interested in signing Kinsgley Coman

PSG have been linked with a move to re-sign Coman, after letting him leave as a free agent way back in 2014.

The Parisians have still not secured star man Kylian Mbappe’s future, and his compatriot Coman has been earmarked as a potential replacement.

Liverpool are also in the market to add more attacking options to their squad as their attackers failed to deliver consistently last season. Coman is being seen as the ideal option who can freshen things up at Liverpool.

Although he hasn’t scored a lot of goals for Bayern Munich, the Bavarians’ system doesn’t allow wingers to be key goal-scorers.

The goal-scoring burden is often on Robert Lewandowski, but that won’t be the case at Liverpool where the wide players in a 4-3-3 are often used as inside-forwards on the pitch.

Liverpool's system invites the inside forwards to score more goals, so Coman could benefit and end up scoring more goals.

