Bayern Munich star puts contract talks on hold, as he wants to play with Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid - Reports

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has reportedly put contract talks on hold, as he wants to link up with Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.

El Nacional reports that Davies is yet to respond to Bayern's approach to renew his current deal, which expires in 2025. The Canadian international is admired by Madrid, and club president Florentino Perez is a fan.

The 22-year-old is eyeing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu to join Vinicius on Los Blancos' left flank. That could spell the end of Ferland Mendy's spell with the La Liga giants.

Davies has been in fine form this season, bagging three assists in 11 games across competitions. He's regarded as one of the most exciting and dependable full-backs in Europe.

Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon claims that Real Madrid are aware of Davies' desire to join Carlo Ancelotti's side. There's growing confidence at the Santiago Bernabeu that Bayern could agree to sell the Canadian in 2024.

Davies joined the Bavarians from MLS club Vancouver in 2019 for €14 million. He has since made 164 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 28 assists. He has won five Bundesliga titles, one UEFA Champions League, two German Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid close to announcing Vinicius' new contract

The Brazilian superstar is set to extend his stay at Madrid.

90min reports that Real Madrid are set to announce Vinicius' new long-term contract. The Brazilian has been a revelation with Los Merengues since arriving from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in 2018.

The 23-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, but talks have been held over an extension. He's set to become the La Liga giants' highest earner, and the deal will include a release clause of €1 billion.

Vinicius has enjoyed a superb start to the season as one of Real Madrid's protagonists. He has bagged three goals and one assist in seven games across competitions.

The Brazil international recently suggested he'd be happy to see out his career at the Bernabeu:

"It is always an honor the affection I receive from these fans and the one I have for them. I am very happy to play here and I want to continue playing here for the rest of my life."

The Madrid superstar has scored 62 goals and provided 65 assists in 232 games across competitions since arriving at the club. He's won the Champions League, two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.