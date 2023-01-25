Bayern Munich star's agent spotted at Anfield in what could be a potential Liverpool transfer clue

Liverpool could be Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's next destination. The player's agent Rafaela Pimenta posted a photo on Instagram where he was outside Anfield ahead of the Reds' Premier League game against Chelsea.

The story came amidst speculation that the Dutch midfielder could be nearing an Allianz Arena exit. Gravenberch signed with the Bundesliga giants last summer for a fee of €25 million.

However, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has preferred to mostly play Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala as his midfielders.

The Dutchman has struggled to get game time as a result, averaging just 30 minutes a match, a loan move for the remainder of the season could be on the cards.

Liverpool are having a poor season, languishing ninth in the Premier League table and ten points away from the top four. They are looking to revamp their midfield with players like Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson seemingly past their prime.

The Reds have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. However, a move for Gravenberch seems unlikely. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed:

"It’s decided and no doubt: [Gravenberch] has to stay at Bayern Munich. No transfer in January. Within the club they still believe in him. A loan to Liverpool or to another club is NO topic."

Some believe that the agent was there for another client, Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea. It remains to be seen if the Reds will reinforce their midfield this window.

Liverpool join race for Premier League star - Reports

Caicedo seems poised for a move to a big Premier League team.

Liverpool are reportedly in the mix to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. According to Spanish outlet AS, the midfielder has appointed a new agent and there could be some transfer-related activity this week

Chelsea were believed to be the front-runners for the player. The Athletic reported that the Blues had an offer of £55 million rejected but were still pushing to sign the player.

While it seems unlikely that Liverpool will spend over £60 million this window, AS report that the Reds could try and make a deal happen.

The Ecuadorian has been a key reason behind the Seagulls' strong Premier League performances this season. He has one goal and one assist in 21 appearances this term.

