Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller emerges as shock target for two Premier League clubs - Reports

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is reportedly a target for Premier League clubs Everton and Newcastle United.

According to journalist Christian Falk (via SportBible), the Toffees and the Magpies are interested in bringing Muller to England. The German international's contract expires in the summer of 2023 and there has been no news about an extension as of yet. However, it also seems unlikely that he will depart Bayern in the ongoing transfer window.

BBC Sport @BBCSport 🗞 The German press are linking Everton and Newcastle with moves for Thomas Muller.



He is approaching the final year of his Bayern Munich contract. 🗞 The German press are linking Everton and Newcastle with moves for Thomas Muller.He is approaching the final year of his Bayern Munich contract.

Everton and Newcastle desperately need to add creativity to their ranks. Eddie Howe's side are engaged in a relegation battle in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Everton's recent results have put them in danger of dropping into the bottom three as well. Both sides have been linked with a loan deal for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard.

The Magpies have already brought in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in the ongoing transfer window. Newcastle have also been linked with talented Olympique Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Everton, on the other hand, have only brought in Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa. The Merseyside outfit are currently without a permanent manager after firing Rafa Benitez earlier this month and urgently need to add some quality to their ranks.

However, caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson is unlikely to get too much support this month with just four days left in the ongoing transfer window.

Thomas Muller has been an incredible servant for Bayern Munich

Muller joined Bayern Munich's youth academy back in 2000. He then rose through the ranks before making his first-team debut in 2008. The German was permanently promoted to Bayern's first team at the start of the 2009-10 season.

Muller impressed in his debut full season with the club, recording 19 goals and 17 assists in 53 matches across all competitions. His exploits helped the Bavarians lift the Bundesliga title as well as the DFB Pokal. They also reached the UEFA Champions League final, but lost out to Inter Milan.

The 32-year-old was crucial to Bayern Munich's iconic continental treble in the 2012-13 campaign. He found the back of the net 23 times and laid out 21 assists in 47 matches across all competitions for Jupp Heynckes' all-conquering team.

Muller was at the center of it all once again when the Bavarians repeated their accomplishments during the 2019-20 season. The German scored 14 goals and assisted 27 in all competitions as Bayern Munich became just the second European side to win two continental trebles.

Overall, the attacking midfielder has made a colossal 610 appearances for the club, scoring 223 goals and laying out an incredible 238 assists. He has picked up 10 Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokals and seven German Super Cups domestically.

Also Read Article Continues below

Muller has also won two UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups in what has been a decorated career. He is also a FIFA World Cup winner with Germany.

Edited by Diptanil Roy