Bayern Munich superstar valued at around €70 million decides to join Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies has reportedly decided against a contract renewal at Bayern Munich in order to join Santiago Bernabeu.

According to journalist Carlos Carpio of MARCA, the €70 million rated defender wishes to play for Los Blancos next season. The Canada international's contract runs out in the summer of 2025 with his current employers.

Currently, Davies is out with an internal ligament strain but is expected to return this weekend. So far this season, he's made 27 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and three assists.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking for better options at left-back compared to Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. Mendy, who is seemingly the first choice in the position, has suffered multiple setbacks on the fitness front.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has missed six matches this campaign due to injury in addition to the 23 from last season. Amid these issues, Davies would be more suited, given his youth and the 23-year-old's attacking output.

Real Madrid may also seem a likeable proposition at the moment as they're leading La Liga and ahead in their round of 16 Champions League tie (1-0 v RB Leipzig).

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are five points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and a goal down to Lazio after their first-leg Round-of-16 Champions League clash.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praises Brahim Diaz after his goal in the 1-0 win against RB Leipzig

Brahim Diaz

Carlo Ancelotti turned to Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz to play the number ten role in the absence of the injured Jude Bellingham in the UEFA Champions League.

The decision paid off as Diaz scored a wonderful left-footed curler in the 1-0 win against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their round-of-16 meeting (February 13). Speaking after the match, Ancelotti said (via the club's official website):

"Now he's full of confidence in his game. He scored a spectacular goal, it was incredible. Of course the goal was the highlight but he worked as hard as anyone. It was a tough, difficult game but the team was focused and they dug in until the end."

However, the Real Madrid boss expressed concern over a potential injury for the 24-year-old. He added:

"Brahim took a knock on his ankle and the calf, they'll assess him tomorrow. I don't think it's a muscular issue."

This season, Diaz has scored eight goals and assisted three from 28 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid. Los Blancos next face Rayo Vallecano in the league on Sunday (February 18).