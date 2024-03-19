Bayern Munich superstar wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City considering move to join Arsenal: Reports

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who has recently emerged on Liverpool and Manchester City's respective radars, is reportedly considering a permanent switch to Arsenal.

Kimmich, 29, has been a big topic of transfer speculation since the turn of the year due to his contract situation. With his deal set to expire next June, he has attracted attention from a host of top European clubs.

Now, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Kimmich is open to hold discussions with potential suitors this summer. Bayern, on the other hand, are also prepared to sell the star for an ideal fee.

Kimmich, who rose through VfB Stuttgart's academy, is reportedly yet to hold talks with Bayern about a contract renewal beyond 2025. Hence, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona have contacted the German's entourage in the recent past.

Kimmich, who has helped the Bavarians win a whopping eight Bundesliga titles so far, is thought to be keen to join Arsenal. He is not interested in moving to Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

So far, Kimmich has made 378 appearances across competitions for Bayern. The 82-cap German international has bagged 41 goals and contributed 102 assists for Thomas Tuchel's side, mainly from midfield.

Michail Antonio picks Arsenal as favorites to win the Premier League title over Liverpool

Speaking recently to the Footballer's Football podcast, West Ham United's Michail Antonio backed the Gunners to win the league title over Liverpool and Manchester City this campaign. He said (h/t BBC):

"I don't think Manchester City are going to do it this year. At the turn of the year, I said they will do it, but with how Arsenal have been performing, they've become the Manchester City of the last few years. They've done the opposite of what [they did] last year."

Lauding the north London outfit's recent displays, Antonio concluded:

"They've got to the business end of the year and completely turned it on. Ten games is a lot but they are doing what Manchester City have done, and they aren't doing it easy. They aren't coasting through games, they are taking the mick. They are bagging for fun."

Arsenal, who lost the Premier League title by five points past season, are currently on an eight-game winning streak in the league. They have bagged 33 and shipped just four goals during their ongoing run.

Mikel Arteta's outfit are atop the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 64 points from 28 games. Liverpool are second with 64 points as well, while Manchester City are third with 63 points from 28 matches.

