Bayern Munich superstar wants to join Real Madrid despite interest from Barcelona: Reports 

Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala is reportedly eyeing a move to Real Madrid despite interest from Barcelona and Manchester City. The German playmaker is one of Europe's brightest talents and has shone at the Allianz Arena.

MARCA journalist Carlos Carpio reports that Musiala wants to join Madrid. There has been no suggestions Los Blancos are pursuing the 21-year-old attacking midfielder but they could be in the market for a similar profile.

Toni Kroos, 34, announced his retirement yesterday (May 21) meaning Carlo Ancelotti will lose one of the best ball-playing midfielders in Europe. Musiala will play with the veteran midfielder at this summer's Euro 2024.

Musiala has flourished for Bayern this season despite the Bundesliga giants finishing trophyless. He registered 12 goals and eight assists in 38 games across competitions.

The 27-cap Germany international is on the radar of several European giants including Barcelona. The Independent reports that the Blaugrana are monitoring his situation now that their financial problems are alleviating.

Paris Saint-Germain and City are also keeping tabs on Musiala who has two years left on his contract. He has experience playing in England as he was part of Chelsea's youth academy.

However, Musiala appears to favor a move to Real Madrid where he'd become the latest blockbuster arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe is set to make a long-awaited move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Jamal Musiala wowed by Real Madrid hero Toni Kroos but idolized Barcelona icons Lionel Messi and Neymar

Jamal Musiala hailed Real Madrid and Barcelona legends.

Musiala could be the subject of a transfer tug-of-war if the El Clasico rivals make concrete moves to sign him. He could decide to follow in Kroos' footsteps and head to Real Madrid as the latest German superstar to grace the Bernabeu.

The Bayern star was full of admiration for Kroos after the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner came out of international retirement. He saw him up close in training and touched on this (via iMiaSanMia):

"Toni Kroos is an amazing player. Just from the training sessions, you can see how calm he is on the ball. Over the years from the games I've watched, he's a fantastic player."

Kroos will go down as a Real Madrid legend and one of the greatest playmakers in history. He's appeared 463 times, posting 28 goals and 98 assists, winning 22 major trophies.

However, Kroos isn't Musiala's all-time idol as that honor lies with Barcelona's iconic duo Lionel Messi and Neymar. The German discussed the attacking pair last month (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Ultimate idol? I've admired Messi a lot, and he always fascinated me. I grew up watching Leo and Neymar. They were my favorites because they brought so much joy to the game."

Messi, 36, is arguably the greatest player in history and he dominated La Liga during his 17 seasons at Barcelona. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the Catalans' all-time top scorer, with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games.