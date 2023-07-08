"Bayern are pushing to sign him" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester City star Kyle Walker's future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on Manchester City star Kyle Walker's future, with Bayern Munich pursuing a deal to sign the defender.

Walker, 33, has been on the Cityzens' books since joining them from Tottenham Hotspur for £45 million plus add-ons in 2017. The right-back has made 254 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging six goals and 18 assists. He has also helped them win 14 trophies, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

It's safe to say that the defender has been important to Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola. However, there are doubts about his future at the Etihad Stadium as he has entered the final year of his contract.

City are keen to retain the England international's services, with Joao Cancelo seemingly on his way out, and have offered him a new deal. Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, is determined to lure the full-back to Bayern. With two concrete options on his table, the player will make a decision about his future shortly, according to Romano.

"Kyle Walker will make final decision on his future very soon," Romano wrote on Twitter. "Manchester City offered him (a) new deal to stay and be (an) important part of the project as Cancelo will leave, but Bayern are pushing to sign him, in particular Thomas Tuchel who wants him among priority targets."

City have already lost one of their senior players this summer, with Ilkay Gundogan joining Barcelona on a free transfer. Guardiola will be keen to avoid another veteran leaving the club. However, it remains to be seen if the prospect of joining Bayern persuades Walker to leave.

Where would Manchester City star Kyle Walker fit in at Bayern Munich?

Kyle Walker is a right-back by trade but is also comfortable playing as a center-back. It's worth noting that 14 of his 39 appearances across competitions last season came in central defense. The Englishman's versatility makes him an attractive target for Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have lost two full-backs this summer, with Daley Blind leaving for free and Joao Cancelo returning to Manchester City after his loan. Benjamin Pavard could also reportedly be on his way out. Although they have roped in Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, it appears that they are keen to further bolster their options.

It's easy to see why the former Tottenham star could be seen as an ideal replacement for Pavard. The Frenchman, like the City star, is comfortable playing as a center-back despite primarily being a right-back. He played 23 of his 43 games for the Bundesliga giants in central defense last term.

