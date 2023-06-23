Belgian club reject chance to sign 28-year-old Arsenal man: Reports

Belgian Pro League giants Anderlecht have turned down the opportunity to sign forgotten Arsenal goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Anderlecht are in the market for a new goalkeeper, with their current No. 1 Bart Verbruggen edging closer to moving to the Premier League. The Athletic reported earlier this week that Brighton & Hove Albion are on the verge of signing the Dutchman for around €20 million.

Tavolieri revealed on Thursday (June 22) that Runarsson, 28, was an option for the Belgian Pro League club. It was said that Anderlecht are seriously considering signing the Arsenal shot-stopper after being offered his services. A meager sum of €1 million would have been enough to get a deal across the line, according to the report.

However, the journalist later claimed that Anderlecht have decided to pass up the chance to sign the Iceland international after assessing his profile. The Brussels-based club have turned their attention towards other targets, Toulouse goalkeeper Maxime Dupe said to be under consideration.

Runarsson joined Arsenal from French club Dijon FCO for around €2 million in 2020. He made six appearances across competitions for the Gunners in his debut season. However, the goalkeeper struggled to even find a place on their matchday squad in the second half of the campaign after they brought in Mathew Ryan on loan from Brighton in January 2021.

The Icelander was then sent away on loan to Belgian Pro League outfit OH Leuven, who are Leicester City's sister club, for the 2021-22 season. He played 20 games across competitions for them, keeping two clean sheets.

Upon returning to the Emirates Stadium last summer, Runarsson went away on loan again, joining Turkish side Alanyaspor. The shot-stopper kept six clean sheets from 32 appearances across competitions for the Super Lig club.

With Anderlecht passing up the chance to sign Runarsson, it remains to be seen where his future lies. He is contracted to the Gunners until 2024 but does not appear to have a future in North London. It's worth noting that Mikel Arteta already has Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner at his disposal.

Arsenal on the cusp of signing Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz

Arsenal are expected to make Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz their first signing of the summer. They have agreed to pay the Blues an initial sum of €72 million plus another €3.5 million in add-ons for the German, according to The Athletic. Havertz has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners and is expected to undergo a medical soon.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, meanwhile, remains the north London giants' top target for the summer. They recently had an offer worth up to €105 million rejected by David Moyes' side. They are still hopeful of signing the Englishman despite now facing stiff competition from Manchester City.

Arsenal have also had a €35 million bid rejected by Ajax for Dutch defender Jurrien Timber. The Eredivisie giants are holding out for a sum of €58 million, but there is a feeling that a deal will be struck. The 22-year-old has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Mikel Arteta's side.

